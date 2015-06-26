100 fiscales harán trabajo extraordinario durante visita del Papa

SUCRE/Edwin Urízar – El Ministerio Público anunció el viernes desarrollará una labor extraordinaria, con la movilización de un centenar de fiscales y otros funcionarios, para garantizar la paz y la seguridad ciudadanas durante la visita que el Papa Francisco realizará del 8 al 10 de julio a las ciudades de El Alto, La Paz y Santa Cruz.
El Fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, informó que instruyó a los Fiscales Departamentales de La Paz y de Santa Cruz, Fiscales de Materia, Instituto de Investigaciones Forenses (IDIF) y demás instancias del Ministerio Público (MP), tomar las previsiones y acciones necesarias en el marco de la visita del Papa Francisco.
“Como Ministerio Público queremos prever cualquier situación que exista antes, durante y después de la llegada y visita del Papa Francisco a nuestro país. Se reforzará la presencia del Ministerio Público del 7 al 10 de julio con la finalidad de defender la legalidad y los intereses generales de la sociedad, para ejercer la acción penal pública, ante la probable comisión de hechos delictivos”, declaró Guerrero.
El jefe del Ministerio Público instruyó a los fiscales departamentales de Santa Cruz y La Paz que conformen equipos de Fiscales de turno y emergencia exclusivos, además del turno ordinario, quienes deberán contar con apoyo informático y administrativo permanente.
“Se movilizará alrededor de 100 fiscales en ambos departamentos, además de médicos forenses y peritos. En el instructivo que fue emitido el 22 de junio se establece claramente las responsabilidades a cumplir”, explicó Guerrero.
Por otra parte, manifestó que el IDIF priorizará la realización de todas las pericias que sean requeridas durante una eventual investigación, asegurando que en la cadena de custodia, los indicios o elementos probatorios no se contaminen, extravíen o deterioren.
“Se está realizando un trabajo coordinado con la Policía Boliviana y otras instituciones sobre los lugares a los que llegará y visitará el Papa Francisco”, añadió.
