Al menos 27 muertos en un atentado en dos hoteles en Túnez

Al menos 27 personas han muerto -dos de ellos los asaltantes-en un atentado contra dos hoteles, uno perteneciente a la cadena española Riu en la ciudad tunecina de Susa, según ha informado el ministro del Interior tunecino. De acuerdo a las primeras informaciones, los dos terroristas entraron en los complejos hoteleros armados con Kalashnikov y dispararon contra los turistas extranjeros allí alojados.
Túnez está en situación de alerta desde el pasado marzo cuando se produjo el atentado yihadista en el museo de El Bardo, donde murieron 21 turistas extranjeros, entre los 24 muertos, en el peor de los ataques terroristas sufridos en el país en la última década.
Uno de los hoteles que ha sido atacado pertenece a la cadena española Riu. Se trata de Imperial Marhaba, de cinco estrellas, que se encuentra en la localidad de Port El Kantaoui, junto a la turística ciudad de Susa, según informa el portal de noticias tunecino Business News, que cita fuentes del Ministerio del Interior. El otro sería el hotel Soviva.
El de Túnez no es el único atentado que se ha producido este viernes. En Francia, una persona ha resultado muerta y varias heridas en un ataque con explosivos contra una planta de gases industriales, situada en la localidad francesa de Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, en el departamento de Isère, en el sur de Francia.
Además, el cuerpo decapitado de una persona ha sido encontrado en las inmediaciones de la fábrica. Mientras, en Kuwait, ocho personas han fallecido en un atentado del Estado Islámico en una mezquita.
