Argentina sufre, pero llega a semifinales de Copa América

Con todo merecimiento, aunque mucho sufrimiento, Argentina clasificó el viernes a las semifinales de la Copa América 2015, fase en la que enfrentará al ganador del duelo Brasil-Paraguay que se dilucidará en la noche del sábado.
El cuadro albiceleste de Lionel Messi no pudo reflejar en goles su abrumadora superioridad de casi todo el partido, que terminó 0-0, y sólo pudo alzarse con la victoria en la tanda de penales, con un apretado 5-4, en la que dos argentinos y tres colombianos no lograron convertir.
Carlos Tévez, el delantero de la Juventus de Italia y de quien se dice que tiene arreglado ya su retorno a Boca Juniors, marcó el gol que puso fin a la angustia de Argentina, que vio peligrar su clasificación a causa de la ordenada y frecu8entemente sacrificad defensa colombiana, en la que el arquero David Ospina se constituyó en barrera infranqueable.
Argentina lleva 22 años sin ganar un torneo internacional y ahora, de la mano del técnico Gerardo Martino, cree que tiene una gran oportunidad de cortar su mala racha.
Pero en el camino tendría que superar a Brasil o Colombia, en semifinales, y eventualmente al anfitrión Chile en la final.
Messi, multicampeón con su club Barcelona de España, va también tras su primera copa con la selección argentina.
La primera semifinal, Chile-Perú, se jugará el lunes en Santiago. La segunda, entre Argentina y Brasil o Paraguay, está programada para el martes, en Concepción.
