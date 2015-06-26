Canciller chileno destaca la neutralidad de Perú en litigio marítimo

LIMA,Perú. El canciller chileno, Heraldo Muñoz, destacó hoy viernes las declaraciones de su par peruana, Ana María Sánchez, en el sentido que Perú mantiene una posición neutral respecto a la demanda de Bolivia contra Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La haya.
Muñoz garantizó la presencia de la mandataria chilena, Michelle Bachelet, en la X Cumbre Presidencial de la Alianza del Pacífico, a realizarse este 1 y 2 de julio en Paracas (Ica).
“Destacamos las declaraciones que ha hecho la canciller peruana, de que Perú se mantiene neutral en cuanto al tema marítimo con Bolivia y al juicio pendiente en La Haya”, señaló el ministro chileno, en declaraciones a periodistas de su país.
El jefe de la diplomacia chilena refirió que la presencia de Bachelet en el encuentro de Paracas, se da “por respeto al pueblo peruano, y por respeto a los países que integran la Alianza del Pacífico”.
“Chile tiene un compromiso de integración regional y por lo tanto, nuestra presencia en esta cumbre en la Alianza del Pacífico nos parece importante y es lo que ha decidido la Presidenta de la República, estaremos en Lima”, consigna los medios chilenos.
Por su parte, en Lima, el jefe del Gabinete peruano, Pedro Cateriano, informó que se reunió con el embajador de Chile en Lima, Roberto Ibarra, a quien le ha reiterado la neutralidad peruana en este conflicto, con lo cual daba el incidente por superado.
Ayer jueves, la canciller Ana María Sánchez aclaró que la demanda en La Haya que enfrentan a Chile y Bolivia, es un asunto bilateral, y sobre el cual Perú mantiene una posición neutral.
“Nosotros mantenemos una línea de neutralidad respecto a la controversia que tienen ellos y el tema de la salida al mar es un asunto bilateral”, manifestó.
La jefa de la diplomacia peruana descartó que el Gobierno peruano haya intervenido en la controversia entre ambos países que se sigue en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya.
(Con información de la agencia Andina)
