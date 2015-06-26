Fecha de publicación: Viernes 26 de junio de 2015 -- 11:57

Canciller Sánchez: Perú es neutral ante controversia Bolivia-Chile

ABI – La canciller de Perú, Ana María Sánchez, aseguró el viernes que su país mantiene una posición neutral respecto a la controversia marítima que existe entre Bolivia y Chile y agregó que ese es un asunto bilateral.

“Nosotros mantenemos una línea de neutralidad respecto a la controversia que tienen ellos (Bolivia y Chile) y el tema de la salida al mar es un asunto bilateral”, manifestó citada en el portal de Radio Programas del Perú (RPP).

La versión de la jefa de la diplomacia peruana se hizo evidente luego del malestar que expresó Chile por la declaración conjunta durante la primera reunión del gabinete binacional Perú-Bolivia, con presencia de los presidentes Ollanta Humala y Evo Morales, en Puno, que incluyó el tema de la demanda marítima boliviana.

Sánchez, consultada sobre esa declaración conjunta, refirió que Lima es respetuoso de las opiniones de las personas y agregó: “El documento es público y está en manos de todo aquel que pudiera haber querido revisarlo, lo pueden leer y también sería importante que se viera cuál es la historia de las relaciones con Bolivia, Chile y las declaraciones que pueden haberse firmado antes”.

Chile pidió explicaciones sobre la postura del Gobierno peruano y después se conoció que aplazó una reunión bilateral entre Michelle Bachelet y Ollanta Humala; no obstante, se supo que ese encuentro no estaba pactado.

Por su parte el Gobierno boliviano, que agradeció el respaldo de Humala a la demanda marítima que radica desde 2013 en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, consideró que Chile deberá pedir explicaciones no solo a un país sino a muchos otros como también a personalidades que se solidarizaron con la centenaria causa marítima, porque la consideran justa.

, ,
27 comments on “Canciller Sánchez: Perú es neutral ante controversia Bolivia-Chile

  6. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  7. Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?

    I have a blog centered on the same information you
    discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would
    value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.

    Responder

  10. Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know
    how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from
    my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!

    Responder

  11. It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that
    you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
    Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  13. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest
    writing a blog post or vice-versa? My site covers a lot of the same topics
    as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you’re interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!

    Responder

  14. I’m not sure why but this website is loading incredibly slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?

    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  18. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I
    found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and
    screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.

    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic
    but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  21. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it,
    you are a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and will often come back
    down the road. I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a
    nice morning!

    Responder

  23. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you so much, However
    I am encountering problems with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable
    to join it. Is there anyone else having the same RSS problems?
    Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Responder

  24. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this
    website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
    I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job
    with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Firefox.
    Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  27. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be
    just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write
    content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on most of the
    subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome web site!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>