Canciller Sánchez: Perú es neutral ante controversia Bolivia-Chile

ABI – La canciller de Perú, Ana María Sánchez, aseguró el viernes que su país mantiene una posición neutral respecto a la controversia marítima que existe entre Bolivia y Chile y agregó que ese es un asunto bilateral.
“Nosotros mantenemos una línea de neutralidad respecto a la controversia que tienen ellos (Bolivia y Chile) y el tema de la salida al mar es un asunto bilateral”, manifestó citada en el portal de Radio Programas del Perú (RPP).
La versión de la jefa de la diplomacia peruana se hizo evidente luego del malestar que expresó Chile por la declaración conjunta durante la primera reunión del gabinete binacional Perú-Bolivia, con presencia de los presidentes Ollanta Humala y Evo Morales, en Puno, que incluyó el tema de la demanda marítima boliviana.
Sánchez, consultada sobre esa declaración conjunta, refirió que Lima es respetuoso de las opiniones de las personas y agregó: “El documento es público y está en manos de todo aquel que pudiera haber querido revisarlo, lo pueden leer y también sería importante que se viera cuál es la historia de las relaciones con Bolivia, Chile y las declaraciones que pueden haberse firmado antes”.
Chile pidió explicaciones sobre la postura del Gobierno peruano y después se conoció que aplazó una reunión bilateral entre Michelle Bachelet y Ollanta Humala; no obstante, se supo que ese encuentro no estaba pactado.
Por su parte el Gobierno boliviano, que agradeció el respaldo de Humala a la demanda marítima que radica desde 2013 en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, consideró que Chile deberá pedir explicaciones no solo a un país sino a muchos otros como también a personalidades que se solidarizaron con la centenaria causa marítima, porque la consideran justa.
