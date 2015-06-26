Congreso CSUTCB resuelve buscar otra reelección de Evo Morales

COBIJA/Juan Carlos Paredes – El Congreso de la Confederación Sindical única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB), que concluía este viernes en Cobija, resolvió movilizar a todos los sindicatos agrarios en favor de una reforma constitucional que permita otra reelección del presidente Evo Morales.
Ese es el mandato que tenemos de este congreso, hacer campaña para la reelección del compañero presidente Evo Morales”, dijo a Fides el dirigente cochabambino Feliciano Vegamonte, elegido nuevo líder de la CSUTCB en reemplazo de Rodolfo Machaca der La Paz.
La resolución de apoyo a la reelección de Morales en la presidencia del Estado había sido anticipada en el inicio del congreso y terminó siendo aprobada por aclamación.
Morales cumple actualmente su tercer mandato consecutivo, el segundo como presidente del Estado Plurinacional y que concluirá en enero de 2020, y está prohibido por la carta magna de buscar otro mandato.
Vega dijo que el congreso campesino resolvió también constituir a la CSUTCB en un frente de lucha contra la corrupción en todos los frentes.
La CSUTCB ha sido señalada en meses pasados como una de varias organizaciones sindicales cuyos dirigentes pudieron estar comprometidos con actos de corrupción en el Fondo Indígena.
Good blog post. I certainly love this website. Keep writing!
Hello there! This post could not be written much better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I’ll send
this information to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a
very good read. Many thanks for sharing!
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
There’s no doubt that that you ought to publish more
on this issue, it might not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t discuss these topics.
To the next! Cheers!!
There is definately a lot to know about this subject.
I love all the points you have made.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
Many thanks! Exactly where are your contact details though?
I don’t even know how I stopped up here, but I assumed this publish was once great.
I do not recognise who you’re however definitely you
are going to a famous blogger if you are not already.
Cheers!
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before
but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new
to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled
upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!
Hello, I enjoy reading through your post. I like to
write a little comment to support you.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in web explorer, may check this?
IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large portion of other people will leave out your wonderful writing due to
this problem.
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Thanks!
Very nice write-up. I definitely love this site.
Stick with it!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great graphics or videos to give
your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this site could undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche.
Good blog!
I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here,
but I thought this submit was good. I do not understand who you are but definitely you are
going to a famous blogger in the event you are not already.
Cheers!
If some one needs to be updated with newest technologies after that he must be
pay a quick visit this web page and be up to date everyday.
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody else getting
the same RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Very good information. Lucky me I found your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved as a favorite for later!
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, only pay
a visit this site all the time since it provides quality contents, thanks
I feel this is one of the such a lot vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article.
However should observation on few normal issues, The web site taste
is wonderful, the articles is in point of fact excellent : D.
Excellent process, cheers
Article writing is also a fun, if you know afterward you can write or else it is complex to
write.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Cheers