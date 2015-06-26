Fecha de publicación: Viernes 26 de junio de 2015 -- 11:59

Congreso CSUTCB resuelve buscar otra reelección de Evo Morales

COBIJA/Juan Carlos Paredes – El Congreso de la Confederación Sindical única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB), que concluía este viernes en Cobija, resolvió movilizar a todos los sindicatos agrarios en favor de una reforma constitucional que permita otra reelección del presidente Evo Morales.

Ese es el mandato que tenemos de este congreso, hacer campaña para la reelección del compañero presidente Evo Morales”, dijo a Fides el dirigente cochabambino Feliciano Vegamonte, elegido nuevo líder de la CSUTCB en reemplazo de Rodolfo Machaca der La Paz.

La resolución de apoyo a la reelección de Morales en la presidencia del Estado había sido anticipada en el inicio del congreso y terminó siendo aprobada por aclamación.

Morales cumple actualmente su tercer mandato consecutivo, el segundo como presidente del Estado Plurinacional y que concluirá en enero de 2020, y está prohibido por la carta magna de buscar otro mandato.

Vega dijo que el congreso campesino resolvió también constituir a la CSUTCB en un frente de lucha contra la corrupción en todos los frentes.

La CSUTCB ha sido señalada en meses pasados como una de varias organizaciones sindicales cuyos dirigentes pudieron estar comprometidos con actos de corrupción en el Fondo Indígena.

