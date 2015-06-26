Evo resta importancia a protesta chilena: Todo el mundo apoya demanda marítima

El presidente Evo Morales restó importancia este viernes a la forma en que Chile criticó una reciente declaración conjunta con su colega peruano Ollanta Humana y aseguró que la demanda marítima boliviana tiene respaldo no sólo en Perú sino en toda la comunidad internacional.
Morales, hablando en la apertura del Gabinete Ampliado del gobierno nacional en el campo ferial Chuquiago Marka de La Paz, hizo la declaración en respuesta a las explicaciones que Santiago pidió a Lima por la declaración conjunta en la que Perú dijo que “mantiene su más amplio espíritu de solidaridad y comprensión en relación a la situación de mediterraneidad que afecta a Bolivia”.
En la declaración que incomodó a Chile, firmada el martes en la isla Esteves Puno) en el lago Titicaca, el presidente Humala “expresó sus fervientes votos para que pueda alcanzarse una solución satisfactoria a la referida situación de mediterraneidad”.
El canciller chileno, Heraldo Muñoz, dijo al día siguiente que Perú debía aclarar el alcance de tal declaración, considerando que se produjo en medio del juicio planteado por Bolivia contra Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya en pos de una negociación formal sobre la demanda boliviana de salida soberana al océano Pacífico.
No sólo Perú, sino los pueblos de Latinoamérica y de todo el mundo, respaldan la demanda boliviana, aseveró Morales.
“Algunas autoridades (chilenas) protestan en este momento contra el Perú, sin embargo hay un profundo sentimiento no solamente de las autoridades sudamericanas o latinoamericanas sino en todo el mundo”, dijo,
Agregó que en Chile hay también amplios sectores que apoyan la demanda boliviana. “Donde llegamos el pueblo grita ¡mar para Bolivia!”, aseguró.
La protesta chilena provocó también una reacción en Perú, donde la canciller Ana María Sánchez aseguró que la solidaridad reafirmada el martes en el Titicaca no rompía la línea de neutralidad peruana ante el litigio Bolivia-Chile.
