Fecha de publicación: Viernes 26 de junio de 2015 -- 13:04

Marco Ortega, presidente interino de la Liga de fútbol

El dirigente potosino Marco Ortega,  presidente del Club Real Potosí, asumió la presidencia interina de la Liga Profesional del Fútbol Boliviano (LPFB) ante la renuncia irrevocable de Fernando Humérez.

Ortega fue elegido al mediodía del viernes por los 12 clubes que componen la Liga.

Humérez presentó su renuncia por estar incluido en la lista de los dirigentes del fútbol que son investigados por el Ministerio Público por presuntos malos manejos en la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF).

El dirigente renunciante hizo conocer su decisión de dejar la presidencia del fútbol rentado de Bolivia, el martes pasado una vez que se conoció el requerimiento fiscal sobre la investigación a la FBF, y la formalizó en la mañana de hoy viernes en el Consejo Superior de la Liga.

El dirigente cochabambino indicó que su procesamiento es injusto, porque él no participó  en las negociaciones de derechos de televisación del fútbol profesional y menos de la selección boliviana.

La elección del presidente titular de vla Liga será en la segunda semana de julio.

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>