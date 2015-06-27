Fecha de publicación: Sábado 27 de junio de 2015 -- 23:25

Más de 500 heridos por explosión en parque acuático de Taiwán

 Más de medio millar de heridos dejó una explosión ocurrida en un parque acuático de Taiwán, informaron el domingo medios de esa isla asiática.

Según medios taiwaneses, un fuego se inició -por razones que se desconocen- sobre un escenario, ocasionando el estallido cuando las llamas alcanzaron la pintura inflamable almacenada allí.

A primera hora de la mañana del domingo, se reportó que 509 personas resultaron heridas, de ellas 188 de gravedad, en la explosión registrada el sábado en un parque de atracciones acuático en Taiwán.

El balance contabilizaba las personas que fueron por sus propios medios a hospitales o trasladadas por otros visitantes del parque, tras el incendio de un polvo con el que se roció a la multitud durante espectáculo, informaron las autoridades.

Según señaló “Taiwan News” en su edición online, en el “Formosa Water Park” se inició un fuego sobre un escenario por razones que se desconocen. Eso ocasionó la explosión de pintura inflamable almacenada allí.

Las imágenes que emitió, entre otros, la cadena estadounidense CNN muestran una enorme bola de fuego que alcanza a las personas ubicadas cerca del escenario.

Los heridos fueron trasladados a hospitales cercanos y también los militares recibieron a personas afectadas en sus clínicas.

(Tomado de La Tercera/Chile)

