Paraguay elimina a Brasil, jugará semifinal con Argentina

Paraguay clasificó el sábado a las semifinales de la Copa América al imponerse a Brasil en los penales, después de haber empatado 1-1 en el tiempo reglamentario, y se enfrentará a Argentina, que también pasó mediante penales, por un lugar en la gran final.
Paraguay y Argentina jugarán su semifinal el martes en Concepción, un día después de que el anfitrión Chile reciba en Santiago a Perú, en la otra semifinal.
La historia de la Copa América de 2011 se repitió, cuando Paraugay y Brasil decidieron su suerte en la instancia desde los once metros y los paraguayos también tumbaron a la Verde-amarilla de Dunga.
Derlis González marcó el tiro definitivo del punto de penal, después de que Brasil fallara dos lanzamientos y los guaraníes otro.
En el tiempo reglamentario Robinho marcó el primer gol, en la mejor jugada de Brasil, una triangulación entre Elías y Dani Alves, y Derlis González igualó el resultado de penal en la segunda mitad.
Brasil fue de nuevo especulador, muy escaso de ideas sin Neymar, y acabó pagando con ir al punto de penal su falta de ambición en la primera parte, momento en el que estaba en posición de llevarse el partido.
Paraguay, dirigido por el técnico argentino Ramón Díaz, creció en la segunda mitad, causó grandes problemas a sus rivales en las jugadas a balón parado y con la velocidad de sus hombres de ataque a la contra.
La primera jugada hilvanada de Brasil, tejida entre Elías y Daniel Alves por la banda derecha, le puso en bandeja el gol a un Robinho libre de marca en el corazón del área en el minuto 14.
El equipo paraguayo generó ocasiones más claras justo después del descanso, en dos saques de esquina rematados por Nelson Haedo Valdez y Paulo da Silva.
Del otro lado Brasil atravesaba sus momentos más improductivos en ataque a la vez que se retrasaba un poco en el campo y dejaba a Paraguay crecerse.
En esa tesitura llegó el penal cometido por una clara mano de Thiago Silva, que convirtió Derlis González con un remate ajustado al poste.
En la recta final, el equipo paraguayo dispuso incluso ocasiones más claras de darle la vuelta al marcador en un par de contragolpes en velocidad y otras dos jugadas a balón parado, pero al igual que hace cuatro años, el pase a la semifinal se decidió en los penales.
(Tomado de FIFA.com)
