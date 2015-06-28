El Papa quiere masticar coca al llegar a Bolivia

El Papa Francisco pidió a las autoridades bolivianas hojas de coca para masticarlas apenas llegue al aeropuerto de El Alto, a unos 4.000 metros sobre el nivel del mar, en el inicio de su visita a Bolivia, entre el 8 y 10 de julio, según Marko Machicao, ministro de Culturas.
En una entrevista en los medios estatales, Machicao comentó que el Sumo Pontífice conoce los valores medicinales y alimenticios de esa hoja milenaria.
“Se le había ofrecido mate de coca o algo para la altura. Él nos ha pedido específicamente que quiere hacer masticado de coca (…). Así que al Santo Padre se le estará esperado con la sagrada hoja de coca”, dijo.
Durante su estadía en Bolivia, el papa Francisco también recibirá de obsequio un pastel y productos derivados de la hoja de coca.
En la noche de ese mismo día, el Sumo Pontífice viajará a la ciudad de Santa Cruz para descansar y entre el 9 y 10 de julio celebrará una misa, visitará la cárcel de Palmasola y participará de una Cumbre Internacional de Movimientos Sociales y Populares.
Hello there! Quick question that’s completely
off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying
to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share.
With thanks!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before end I am reading this great piece of writing to increase my experience.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site
is excellent, let alone the content!
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are
not already 😉 Cheers!
Do you have a spam problem on this site;
I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice methods and we are looking to
exchange strategies with others, be sure to shoot me
an e-mail if interested.
Hello there, I found your blog by the use of Google whilst searching for a related topic, your web site
got here up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply turned into aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it’s really
informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be
grateful in the event you proceed this in future.
Lots of other people will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Hey very nice blog!
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He used to be totally right.
This put up actually made my day. You can not believe just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am
going to return yet again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and
would really like to have you share some stories/information. I
know my subscribers would enjoy your work. If you’re
even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found
something that helped me. Appreciate it!
I have been browsing online more than three hours as of late,
but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good
content as you probably did, the net will be much more helpful
than ever before.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Take care!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
It’s very simple to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this post at this site.
Hi friends, its fantastic article regarding educationand fully
explained, keep it up all the time.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out
a lot. I am hoping to provide one thing back
and help others such as you helped me.
Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my web site
so i got here to return the desire?.I am attempting to in finding things
to improve my site!I suppose its good enough to use a few
of your ideas!!
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article
seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not
sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with
web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are
a collection of volunteers and starting a new project
in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
Hi! I’ve been reading your weblog for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Porter Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely
digg it and individually recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally
I’ve found something which helped me. Kudos!
Amazing! Its genuinely awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea about
from this paragraph.
Good day! I simply want to give you a big thumbs up for the excellent information you’ve got right here on this post.
I will be coming back to your site for more soon.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice at the
same time as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog
website? The account helped me a appropriate deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent concept