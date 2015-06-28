Fecha de publicación: Domingo 28 de junio de 2015 -- 20:28

El Papa quiere masticar coca al llegar a Bolivia

  • Papa Angelus

El Papa Francisco pidió a las autoridades bolivianas hojas de coca para masticarlas apenas llegue al aeropuerto de El Alto, a unos 4.000 metros sobre el nivel del mar, en el inicio de su visita a Bolivia, entre el 8 y 10 de julio, según Marko Machicao, ministro de Culturas.

En una entrevista en los medios estatales, Machicao comentó que el Sumo Pontífice conoce los valores medicinales y alimenticios de esa hoja milenaria.

“Se le había ofrecido mate de coca o algo para la altura. Él nos ha pedido específicamente que quiere hacer masticado de coca (…). Así que al Santo Padre se le estará esperado con la sagrada hoja de coca”, dijo.

Durante su estadía en Bolivia, el papa Francisco también recibirá de obsequio un pastel y productos derivados de la hoja de coca.

En la noche de ese mismo día, el Sumo Pontífice viajará a la ciudad de Santa Cruz para descansar y entre el 9 y 10 de julio celebrará una misa, visitará la cárcel de Palmasola y participará de una Cumbre Internacional de Movimientos Sociales y Populares.

