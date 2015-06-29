Fecha de publicación: Lunes 29 de junio de 2015 -- 08:15

El Papa condena “persecuciones atroces e inhumanas” en el mundo

El papa Francisco condenó el lunes las “atroces, inhumanas e inexplicables persecuciones” que se viven “todavía hoy” en el mundo, durante la bendición que realizó del palio a 46 nuevos arzobispos.

“La lectura tomada de los Hechos de los Apóstoles nos habla de la primera comunidad cristiana acosada por la persecución. Una comunidad duramente perseguida por Herodes que ‘hizo pasar a cuchillo a Santiago, hermano de Juan’ y ‘decidió detener a Pedro. Mandó prenderlo y meterlo en la cárcel'”, recordó el pontífice.

“Sin embargo, no quisiera detenerme en las atroces, inhumanas e inexplicables persecuciones, que desgraciadamente perduran todavía hoy en muchas partes del mundo, a menudo bajo la mirada y el silencio de todos”, criticó el Santo Padre en su mensaje durante la celebración eucarística por la solemnidad de San Pedro y San Pablo.

“En cambio, hoy quisiera venerar la valentía de los Apóstoles y de la primera comunidad cristiana, la valentía para llevar adelante la obra de la evangelización, sin miedo a la muerte y al martirio, en el contexto social del imperio pagano; venerar su vida cristiana que para nosotros creyentes de hoy constituye una fuerte llamada a la oración, a la fe y al testimonio”, resaltó el Papa al iniciar su homilía.

Luego de la celebración, Francisco pidió en su Angelus que “recen” por él con vistas al viaje que desde el próximo domingo emprenderá a Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay.

“Recen por mí, que el Señor bendiga mi viaje a mi tan querida América Latina”, pidió Jorge Bergoglio desde la ventana del Palacio Apostólico Vaticano a los fieles que lo aguardaban desde la Plaza San Pedro.

51 comments on “El Papa condena “persecuciones atroces e inhumanas” en el mundo

  1. Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few
    months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?

    Responder

  7. What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re not actually a lot more well-liked than you may be right
    now. You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore significantly
    relating to this matter, produced me in my view believe it from a lot of numerous angles.
    Its like men and women aren’t fascinated until it’s one
    thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding.
    All the time maintain it up!

    Responder

  8. This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader
    amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  9. Right here is the perfect web site for anyone who really wants to
    understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to
    argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which has
    been written about for years. Excellent stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  12. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to
    this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
    and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will
    talk about this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

    Responder

  16. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
    though you relied on the video to make your point.

    You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to
    your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  17. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  21. I think this is among the most significant information for me.
    And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The web site style is ideal,
    the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  22. Whats up this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.

    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice
    from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

    Responder

  23. of course like your website however you need
    to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts.
    Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform
    the truth then again I will surely come again again.

    Responder

  24. Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for
    this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m
    looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me
    in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  26. Excellent items from you, man. I have take into account your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely fantastic.
    I actually like what you have obtained here, certainly like what you are stating and the best way by which you are saying it.
    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart.
    I can not wait to learn far more from you. This is actually a
    terrific site.

    Responder

  27. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write.
    The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they
    believe. Always follow your heart.

    Responder

  28. Right here is the right website for anyone who wishes to understand this topic.
    You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a new spin on a topic that has been discussed for ages.
    Excellent stuff, just great!

    Responder

  30. My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog. He used to be totally right.
    This post actually made my day. You can not believe simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

    Responder

  31. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
    that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I
    achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  33. whoah this blog is excellent i love reading your posts.
    Keep up the great work! You recognize, many persons are searching around for this info,
    you can aid them greatly.

    Responder

  34. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.

    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog
    post or vice-versa? My site covers a lot of the same topics as
    yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you are interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Awesome blog by the way!

    Responder

  35. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was a entertainment account it.
    Glance advanced to far introduced agreeable from you! By the way, how
    could we communicate?

    Responder

  36. I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s
    both equally educative and interesting, and without a
    doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something which too few men and women are
    speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled
    across this during my search for something concerning
    this.

    Responder

  37. Excellent items from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff prior to and
    you’re just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve got here,
    really like what you are stating and the way wherein you are saying it.
    You’re making it entertaining and you still take care of to
    keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you.
    That is actually a great web site.

    Responder

  40. I got this website from my friend who told me concerning this web site
    and now this time I am visiting this web site and reading very informative articles or reviews here.

    Responder

  42. I have been surfing online greater than three hours lately,
    but I never found any fascinating article
    like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and
    bloggers made good content material as you did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  43. You are so cool! I don’t believe I’ve read a single thing like that before.
    So great to discover somebody with unique thoughts on this subject.
    Really.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the
    internet, someone with some originality!

    Responder

  44. Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds
    me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this page to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  46. Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
    I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  49. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It
    positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am hoping to contribute & assist other users like its helped me.
    Great job.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>