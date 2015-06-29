El Papa condena “persecuciones atroces e inhumanas” en el mundo

El papa Francisco condenó el lunes las “atroces, inhumanas e inexplicables persecuciones” que se viven “todavía hoy” en el mundo, durante la bendición que realizó del palio a 46 nuevos arzobispos.
“La lectura tomada de los Hechos de los Apóstoles nos habla de la primera comunidad cristiana acosada por la persecución. Una comunidad duramente perseguida por Herodes que ‘hizo pasar a cuchillo a Santiago, hermano de Juan’ y ‘decidió detener a Pedro. Mandó prenderlo y meterlo en la cárcel'”, recordó el pontífice.
“Sin embargo, no quisiera detenerme en las atroces, inhumanas e inexplicables persecuciones, que desgraciadamente perduran todavía hoy en muchas partes del mundo, a menudo bajo la mirada y el silencio de todos”, criticó el Santo Padre en su mensaje durante la celebración eucarística por la solemnidad de San Pedro y San Pablo.
“En cambio, hoy quisiera venerar la valentía de los Apóstoles y de la primera comunidad cristiana, la valentía para llevar adelante la obra de la evangelización, sin miedo a la muerte y al martirio, en el contexto social del imperio pagano; venerar su vida cristiana que para nosotros creyentes de hoy constituye una fuerte llamada a la oración, a la fe y al testimonio”, resaltó el Papa al iniciar su homilía.
Luego de la celebración, Francisco pidió en su Angelus que “recen” por él con vistas al viaje que desde el próximo domingo emprenderá a Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay.
“Recen por mí, que el Señor bendiga mi viaje a mi tan querida América Latina”, pidió Jorge Bergoglio desde la ventana del Palacio Apostólico Vaticano a los fieles que lo aguardaban desde la Plaza San Pedro.
