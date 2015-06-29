Fecha de publicación: Lunes 29 de junio de 2015 -- 16:45

Gremiales califican como positiva su movilización

El secretario ejecutivo de la Confederación Nacional de Gremiales, Francisco Figueroa, evaluó como positiva la jornada de protesta que protagonizó este lunes su sector en contra de Impuestos Nacionales.

En la mañana del lunes un marcha de comerciantes tomó las calles de La Paz exigiendo que Impuestos Nacionales deje las clausuras de los puestos de venta en los mercados y a los comercio de abarrotes.

La movilización fue numerosa, pero la intención de cerrar los puestos de venta fracaso, porque una mayoría de los mercados abrió sus puertas y atendió a los ciudadanos desde primeras horas del día.

Figueroa anunció que próximo lunes 6 de julio tendrán un ampliado en la ciudad de Santa Cruz para evaluar la medida realizada este lunes y plantearse la estrategia para frenar las acciones de Impuestos Nacionales.

El dirigente también dijo que aprovecharan la reunión para designar una comisión para asistir a la reunión de los movimientos populares  con el Papa, que cse realizara el 9 julio en el campo ferial  cruceño.

que el lunes de la próxima semana en un ampliado a realizarse en Santa Cruz los gremiales determinarán más medidas de presión, como las realizadas hoy en diferentes ciudades del país.

