El presidente de la Comisión Europea Jean-Claude Juncker se ha declarado este lunes “compungido” y “traicionado” por el fracaso de las negociaciones entre Grecia y sus acreedores, y ha lamentado que los “esfuerzos” de última hora para llegar a un acuerdo no hayan sido tomados en consideración.
“Estoy profundamente compungido por el espectáculo que dio Europa el sábado pasado. Después de todos los esfuerzos que he realizado, me siento traicionado, ya que mis esfuerzos no han sido suficientemente tomados en consideración”, ha señalado Jean-Claude Juncker ante la prensa. Después ha querido aclarar que “la salida de Grecia del euro nunca ha sido ni será una opción”, al tiempo que ha rechazado las calificaciones de “ultimátum y chantajes” hechos por Atenas.
“He hecho todo por llegar a un acuerdo con el Gobierno de Grecia”, ha dicho Juncker, que ha subrayado que ese acuerdo tiene que ser aprobado también por las otras 18 democracias del euro, que “han dejado miles de millones del dinero de sus contribuyentes a Grecia”. Por eso, ha pedido al pueblo griego que vote “sí” en el referéndum del domingo y ha reclamado al primer ministro heleno, Alexis Tsipras, “que diga la verdad al pueblo griego”. “Les pido a los griegos, a los que amo profundamente, que voten que sí, sea cuál que sea la pregunta, que voten que sí porque lanzarán un mensaje de que quieren seguir con la eurozona y la familia de la Unión Europea”, ha dicho.
Confía en que la zona euro seguirá contando con 19 miembros, incluyendo a Grecia. “Mi perspectiva es que seguiremos siendo 19 (en la eurozona) y que seremos más numerosos a lo largo de los años y decenios próximos”, ha indicado Juncker en una rueda de prensa para abordar la última hora de la situación de Grecia tras la ruptura de las negociaciones con las instituciones internacionales acreedoras.
(Con informe Euronews)
