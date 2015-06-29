Recen por mí y mi viaje, pide el Papa Francisco

CIUDAD DEL VATICANO – El Papa Francisco recordó que del 5 al 13 de julio visitará Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay, y pidió que recen para que Dios bendiga esta visita apostólica a los países de América Latina.
Tras el rezo del Ángelus, el Papa pidió “a todos ustedes que me acompañen con la oración, para que el Señor bendiga este viaje mío al continente de América Latina que me es tan querido, como pueden imaginar”.
El Santo Padre expresó “a la querida población de Ecuador, de Bolivia y de Paraguay la alegría de encontrarme en su casa, y les pido que, de manera particular, recen por mí y por este viaje, para que la Virgen María nos de la gracia de acompañarnos a todos con su materna protección”.
El nuevo viaje de Francisco será el segundo que haga a América durante su pontificado, luego de su visita a Río de Janeiro (Brasil), con motivo de la Jornada Mundial de la Juventud en julio de 2013.
El Pontífice saludó también a los fieles de Roma y les deseó una buena fiesta de sus patrones, San Pedro y San Pablo, cuya solemnidad se celebra hoy.
(Tomado de ACI)
Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but
I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do
it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.
After exploring a few of the articles on your blog, I really appreciate your way
of blogging. I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at
my website too and let me know what you think.
Quality posts is the crucial to invite the users to go to see the web site, that’s what this
website is providing.
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the great effort.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for
a weblog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered shiny
transparent concept
I believe this is one of the such a lot vital information for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article.
But should remark on some normal issues, The site taste is ideal,
the articles is in point of fact nice : D.
Just right job, cheers
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way,
how could we communicate?
This is the right website for everyone who wishes to find
out about this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not
that I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which has been written about for many
years. Great stuff, just wonderful!
I am really impressed with your writing skills as neatly as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself?
Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to see a great
blog like this one these days..
I quite like looking through a post that will make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about how to
start a business from home. Regards
Hi, its pleasant piece of writing about media
print, we all be familiar with media is a fantastic source of data.
Great site you have here but I was wanting to
know if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get feed-back from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Many thanks!
Hurrah, that’s what I was seeking for, what a data! existing here at this
web site, thanks admin of this website.