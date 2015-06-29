Fecha de publicación: Lunes 29 de junio de 2015 -- 14:41

Recen por mí y mi viaje, pide el Papa Francisco

CIUDAD DEL VATICANO – El Papa Francisco recordó que del 5 al 13 de julio visitará Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay, y pidió que recen para que Dios bendiga esta visita apostólica a los países de América Latina.

Tras el rezo del Ángelus, el Papa pidió “a todos ustedes que me acompañen con la oración, para que el Señor bendiga este viaje mío al continente de América Latina que me es tan querido, como pueden imaginar”.

El Santo Padre expresó “a la querida población de Ecuador, de Bolivia y de Paraguay la alegría de encontrarme en su casa, y les pido que, de manera particular, recen por mí y por este viaje, para que la Virgen María nos de la gracia de acompañarnos a todos con su materna protección”.

El nuevo viaje de Francisco será el segundo que haga a América durante su pontificado, luego de su visita a Río de Janeiro (Brasil), con motivo de la Jornada Mundial de la Juventud en julio de 2013.

El Pontífice saludó también a los fieles de Roma y les deseó una buena fiesta de sus patrones, San Pedro y San Pablo, cuya solemnidad se celebra hoy.

(Tomado de ACI)

