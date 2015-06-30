Cooperativistas mineros emplazan al Gobierno

Los cooperativistas mineros dieron un plazo hasta el 7 de julio al Gobierno para que resuelva el pliego petitorio de 11 puntos que le presentaron la pasada semana y entre los que destaca la entrega en su totalidad de los yacimientos de la mina Colquiri.
La resolución de dar un plazo al Gobierno fue aprobado en el ampliado nacional realizado este martes en la ciudad de Oruro, en el Palacio de los Deportes.
El presidente de las cooperativas mineras, Alejandro Santos, afirmó que “estamos dando un plazo al Gobierno para que nos dé una respuesta sobre cuál es el papel del sector cooperativo en el actual proceso, y si seguimos siendo aliados políticos”
Agregó “también queremos conocer si se respetará las áreas preconstituidas de la cooperativa 26 de Febrero de Colquiri o aceptan la propuesta que planteamos hace unas semanas de hacernos cargo de toda la explotación de la mina”.
Santos dijo que por resolución interna los detalles de la movilización son confidenciales y que no está descartada una movilización en La Paz o Santa Cruz los días que el Papa Francisco visite Bolivia.
El conflicto de la mina Colquiri se reactivó el pasado 26 de mayo cuando una explosión volo parte del sistema de filtrado de aire de la mina. El hecho fue causado, según la investigación Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol), por los cooperativistas para evitar que los mineros estatales ingresen a la veta y sigan con la explotación del yacimiento.
Los mineros dependientes de Comibol indicaron que la cooperativa 26 de Septiembre dejó de explotar sus áreas asignadas, y su intención es aprovechar sus zonas de trabajo y su infraestructura.
La mina Colquiri mantiene un conflicto permanente desde agosto de 2012 cuando los mineros asalariados y cooperativistas se enfrentaron por la explotación de la veta Rosario.
Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your web site so much
up very fast! What web host are you the use of?
Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink in your host? I desire
my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much,
However I am encountering troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else having the same RSS issues?
Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet
viewers, its really really nice post on building up new webpage.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I loved this article. It was inspiring.
Keep on posting!
I do believe all of the concepts you have offered to your post.
They are very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are
very short for novices. May just you please prolong them a little from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Excellent weblog right here! Also your website loads up
fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your associate hyperlink
for your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
A motivating discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you should write more on this subject, it might
not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t speak
about these topics. To the next! Kind regards!!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if
you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me
to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
designer to create your theme? Great work!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger,
and I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice methods
and we are looking to exchange solutions with others, please
shoot me an email if interested.
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web page, and piece of writing is genuinely fruitful for
me, keep up posting such posts.
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much
time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything
you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so
any assistance is very much appreciated.
It’s an amazing article in favor of all the web users; they will obtain advantage from it I am
sure.
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to
correct this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Appreciate it!
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot about this, like you wrote the guide in it or
something. I feel that you just can do with a few % to
force the message house a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
I blog often and I really thank you for your content.
The article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to book mark your website and keep checking for new information about
once a week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.
Tremendous issues here. I’m very happy to peer
your article. Thanks so much and I’m taking a look ahead to touch
you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I really love your blog.. Great colors & theme. Did you make this web site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my very own site and want to know where you got this from or just what the theme
is called. Appreciate it!
hi!,I really like your writing very much! share we keep up
a correspondence extra about your post on AOL?
I need a specialist in this space to solve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s posts daily along with a mug of coffee.
I am really thankful to the owner of this web page who has
shared this great piece of writing at at this time.
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to
have you share some stories/information. I
know my audience would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.