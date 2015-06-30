Fecha de publicación: Martes 30 de junio de 2015 -- 10:15

El Papa pronunciará 21 discursos en Sudamérica

El Papa Francisco emprende el domingo próximo un viaje “intenso” a Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay, durante el cual pronunciará 21 discursos, permanecerá en cada país sólo 48 horas, en un maratón que “no genera algún temor” para su salud, indicó este martes el Vaticano.

“Es un viaje intenso, en el que incluyó tres países por primera vez”, aseguró el portavoz del Vaticano, padre Federico Lombardi.

“No tiene la menor duda ni alguna preocupación por su salud. Lo hace con toda la tranquilidad”, aseguró Lombardi interrogado sobre los problemas que podría acarrearle al pontífice, de 78 años, la altura de algunas ciudades incluidas en su gira por Suramérica del 5 al 13 de julio.

“Se programaron etapas breves y se evitó que pernocte la noche en ciudades con mucha altitud”, contó Lombardi.

Se trata del segundo viaje a América Latina después de Brasil en 2013 con el que Francisco quiere confirmar su voluntad de recorrer las “periferias” del mundo.

“El papa escogió esos países siguiendo su personal criterio”, comentó el vocero papal, jesuita como Francisco, quien lo acompañará durante el viaje.

En los tres países el pontífice argentino permanecerá 48 horas, las cuales repartirá en dos etapas y que incluyen Quito y Guayaquil para Ecuador, La Paz y Santa Cruz para Bolivia y Asunción y Caacupé para Paraguay.

El vocero del papa recalcó que se trata de un viaje “seguro”, marcado por la admiración que el papa latinoamericano suscita en su región.

“En todos los trayectos seguramente será saludado por muchedumbres y usará un papamóvil abierto, un todo terreno, preparado localmente. Para recorridos más rápidos empleará un automóvil ordinario, no será blindado”, precisó Lombardi.



