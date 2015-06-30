Para el Papa mascar coca es como tomar mate, dice el Vaticano

El portavoz del Vaticano, padre Federico Lombardi, aseguró el martes que el papa Francisco “es libre” de mascar hojas de coca para combatir el mal de altura durante su viaje por Bolivia, tal como lo ha anunciado el ministro de Cultura boliviano, Marko Machicao.
“El papa actuará como crea oportuno. Me resulta que (la masticación de coca) se trata de una costumbre popular para la altura. No me ha confirmado ni negado si se adecuará a ese uso tan popular y eficaz”, declaró Lombardi en un encuentro con la prensa para ilustrar el viaje papal a Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay, del 5 al 13 de julio.
“Es similar al mate argentino (yerba mate), el cual suele aceptar si se lo ofrecen aun en la plaza de San Pedro. Es una costumbre local, como agua aromática. Ustedes saben que el papa ama compartir las costumbres locales”, agregó Lombardi.
Según el ministro Machicao, el papa pidió “específicamente” mascar coca para combatir los efectos de la altura, cuando aterrice el 8 de julio en el aeropuerto de El Alto, a más de 4,000 metros de altitud. Francisco se diferenciaría así de otros visitantes ilustres, que al arribar a El Alto beben mate o infusión de hojas de coca para aminorar el impacto de la altura.
Lombardi recordó que Francisco visitó Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay cuando era arzobispo de Buenos Aires y que se reunió en octubre del 2014 en el Vaticano con el presidente Evo Morales, el primer mandatario indígena de Bolivia y líder del movimiento sindical cocalero boliviano, que se opuso en la década del 80 y 90 a la erradicación de la hoja de coca, por considerar su uso como parte de la tradición.
Morales impulsa una campaña internacional a favor de la milenaria planta consumida ancestralmente en Bolivia en mascado, infusión y rituales religiosos.
La hoja de coca es la materia prima también para la fabricación de cocaína, mediante un proceso químico. Sin embargo, Morales defiende que el mascado de coca regula la diabetes y la presión arterial alta, entre otros males.
(Tomado de Cambio.bo)30
