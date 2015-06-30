Programa del Papa en Bolivia fue difundido por el Vaticano

La prensa oficial de Ciudad del Vaticano difundió el martes una nota que da detalles del itinerario del Santo Padre en su llegada a Bolivia. La nota es la siguiente:
La segunda etapa del viaje del Santo Padre a América Latina es en Bolivia. Procedente de Ecuador, Francisco aterrizará el día 8 de julio tras tres horas de vuelo, en el aeropuerto de El Alto. Se trata del aeropuerto más alto del mundo, a más de 4 mil metros de altura. Debido a las pocas horas que pasará en esta zona del país, se espera la presencia de numerosos fieles.
Allí tendrá lugar el primer discurso del Santo Padre en esta nación y también una intervención del presidente, Evo Morales. Tras hacer un recorrido en papamóvil para saludar a los fieles, se irá directamente a La Paz. Durante el traslado, pasará a bendecir el lugar donde apareció el cuerpo sin vida del padre Espinal, un sacerdote que se ocupaba de medios de comunicación y al que asesinaron en marzo de 1980, dos días antes que al beato Romero.
A las 18.00 llegará al Palacio del Gobierno para tener un encuentro privado con Morales. A continuación se dirigirá a la Catedral, donde tendrá lugar el encuentro con la sociedad civil. Al concluir, regresará al aeropuerto de El Alto para volar a Santa Cruz.
En total, en La Paz estará tan solo cuatro horas debido a la importante altura de esta ciudad y por cuestiones de salud. Pero, el Papa no quería dejar este lugar fuera del programa a pesar de las dificultades. A su llegada a Santa Cruz, se espera una momento de gran participación popular en el paso del papamóvil.
El jueves 9 de julio, el Pontífice celebrará la misa de apertura del Congreso Eucarístico Nacional en la plaza del Cristo Redentor. Está prevista la presencia en este lugar de 1 a 2 millones de personas. Al finalizar la misa, habrá una entrega de cruces misioneras, en preparación del Congreso Misionero que se celebrará en el 2018.
Mientras tanto, por la tarde se encontrará con los religiosos, religiosas y seminaristas en la escuela Don Bosco. Y a continuación acudirá al II Encuentro Mundial de los Movimientos Populares en el recinto ferial de la Expo. Este será uno de los momentos más importantes de la visita a esta nación.
El I Encuentro Mundial de los Movimientos Populares se celebró en el Vaticano en octubre del año pasado, al que vino el presidente Morales, no en calidad de presidente sino como jefe de un movimiento popular.
En este congreso participarán además el cardenal Turkson, presidente del Pontificio Consejo Justicia y Paz, y monseñor Sánchez Sorondo, canciller de la Pontificia Academia de las Ciencias. El Papa participará en la conclusión del Encuentro. Al finalizar la jornada habrá también un recorrido en papamóvil para saludar a los fieles.
El viernes día 10, el Santo Padre visitará la cárcel Santa Cruz-Palmasola, una de las más grandes de América Latina, casi como una ciudad, donde hay un pabellón para mujeres, otro para hombres y una escuela para los hijos de reclusas que viven allí.
A continuación proseguirá el programa con el encuentro con los obispos en la Iglesia parroquial de la Santa Cruz. Finalmente, a las 12.45, el vuelo del Santo Padre partirá destino a Asunción.
