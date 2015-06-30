Fecha de publicación: Martes 30 de junio de 2015 -- 15:51

Programa del Papa en Bolivia fue difundido por el Vaticano

La prensa oficial de Ciudad del Vaticano difundió el martes una nota que da detalles del itinerario del Santo Padre en su llegada a Bolivia. La nota es la siguiente:

La segunda etapa del viaje del Santo Padre a América Latina es en Bolivia. Procedente de Ecuador, Francisco aterrizará el día 8 de julio tras tres horas de vuelo, en el aeropuerto de El Alto. Se trata del aeropuerto más alto del mundo, a más de 4 mil metros de altura. Debido a las pocas horas que pasará en esta zona del país, se espera la presencia de numerosos fieles.

Allí tendrá lugar el primer discurso del Santo Padre en esta nación y también una intervención del presidente, Evo Morales. Tras hacer un recorrido en papamóvil para saludar a los fieles, se irá directamente a La Paz. Durante el traslado, pasará a bendecir el lugar donde apareció el cuerpo sin vida del padre Espinal, un sacerdote que se ocupaba de medios de comunicación y al que asesinaron en marzo de 1980, dos días antes que al beato Romero.

A las 18.00 llegará al Palacio del Gobierno para tener un encuentro privado con Morales. A continuación se dirigirá a la Catedral, donde tendrá lugar el encuentro con la sociedad civil. Al concluir, regresará al aeropuerto de El Alto para volar a Santa Cruz.

En total, en La Paz estará tan solo cuatro horas debido a la importante altura de esta ciudad y por cuestiones de salud. Pero, el Papa no quería dejar este lugar fuera del programa a pesar de las dificultades. A su llegada a Santa Cruz, se espera una momento de gran participación popular en el paso del papamóvil.

El jueves 9 de julio, el Pontífice celebrará la misa de apertura del Congreso Eucarístico Nacional en la plaza del Cristo Redentor. Está prevista la presencia en este lugar de 1 a 2 millones de personas. Al finalizar la misa, habrá una entrega de cruces misioneras, en preparación del Congreso Misionero que se celebrará en el 2018.

Mientras tanto, por la tarde se encontrará con los religiosos, religiosas y seminaristas en la escuela Don Bosco. Y a continuación acudirá al II Encuentro Mundial de los Movimientos Populares en el recinto ferial de la Expo. Este será uno de los momentos más importantes de la visita a esta nación.

El I Encuentro Mundial de los Movimientos Populares se celebró en el Vaticano en octubre del año pasado, al que vino el presidente Morales, no en calidad de presidente sino como jefe de un movimiento popular.

En este congreso participarán además el cardenal Turkson, presidente del Pontificio Consejo Justicia y Paz, y monseñor Sánchez Sorondo, canciller de la Pontificia Academia de las Ciencias. El Papa participará en la conclusión del Encuentro. Al finalizar la jornada habrá también un recorrido en papamóvil para saludar a los fieles.

El viernes día 10, el Santo Padre visitará la cárcel Santa Cruz-Palmasola, una de las más grandes de América Latina, casi como una ciudad, donde hay un pabellón para mujeres, otro para hombres y una escuela para los hijos de reclusas que viven allí.

A continuación proseguirá el programa con el encuentro con los obispos en la Iglesia parroquial de la Santa Cruz. Finalmente, a las 12.45, el vuelo del Santo Padre partirá destino a Asunción.

, , ,
53 comments on “Programa del Papa en Bolivia fue difundido por el Vaticano

  4. I’m extremely inspired with your writing skills as neatly as with the format in your weblog.
    Is that this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself?

    Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a great blog like
    this one today..

    Responder

  7. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.

    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great
    post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

    Responder

  12. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well
    as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today.

    Responder

  13. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding
    It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to
    give something again and help others such as you helped me.

    Responder

  14. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is
    now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share
    it with someone!

    Responder

  16. You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually something which I feel I’d never understand.

    It sort of feels too complex and very wide for me. I am taking a look forward in your subsequent publish, I’ll attempt to get the
    cling of it!

    Responder

  17. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after browsing through
    some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.

    Regardless, I’m certainly pleased I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking
    it and checking back regularly!

    Responder

  18. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure
    of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got
    to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
    so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful
    lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  19. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices and
    we are looking to trade techniques with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Responder

  21. I used to be suggested this web site by means of my cousin.
    I’m now not sure whether or not this publish is
    written via him as no one else recognize such particular about my difficulty.
    You are incredible! Thanks!

    Responder

  25. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house .

    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.

    Studying this information So i am glad to exhibit
    that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
    I such a lot undoubtedly will make certain to don?t forget this web site and provides it a look regularly.

    Responder

  26. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?

    Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see
    a great blog like this one today.

    Responder

  28. Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post
    is just nice and i can assume you are an expert
    on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.

    Responder

  29. naturally like your web site but you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
    A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very
    bothersome to inform the reality on the other hand
    I’ll surely come again again.

    Responder

  30. I have been browsing online more than three
    hours lately, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all web
    owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you
    did, the net can be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  33. Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hey there, You have performed a fantastic job. I will definitely
    digg it and individually suggest to my friends. I am sure they
    will be benefited from this site.

    Responder

  34. Awesome site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any user discussion forums
    that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get advice from other knowledgeable individuals that
    share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.

    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  36. My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s
    tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a
    year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about
    blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content
    into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  41. I’m really loving the theme/design of your website.
    Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
    A small number of my blog readers have complained
    about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?

    Responder

  44. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
    I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any points or suggestions? Appreciate it

    Responder

  45. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show
    the same results.

    Responder

  48. Hello there! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
    I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a
    good read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  49. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering troubles with
    your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody getting identical RSS issues?
    Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Responder

  52. I simply could not go away your site before suggesting that I extremely
    enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your guests?
    Is gonna be back regularly in order to investigate cross-check new posts

    Responder

  53. naturally like your website but you have to test the spelling on quite a few
    of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very
    troublesome to tell the truth however I’ll definitely come back
    again.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>