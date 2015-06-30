Fecha de publicación: Martes 30 de junio de 2015 -- 11:47

Selección de Fútbol “originaria” participa en torneo internacional

El seleccionado de fútbol de Bolivia, formado por jugadores de las localidades del Trópico cochabambino y de Los Yungas paceños, jugará la primera versión de la Copa de los Pueblos Indígenas, a partir del 16 de julio, cuyo anfitrión será Chile.

La organización estará a cargo del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores y de Deporte, junto al Ministerio de Desarrollo Social y de Cultura del vecino país y la Fundación Gol Iluminado. Se confirmó la presencia de ocho seleccionados distribuidos en dos grupos.

En la serie “A” estará Perú, Paraguay, México y Chile, entretanto, en el “B” estarán los representantes de Bolivia, Argentina, Colombia y Ecuador. La competencia se extenderá hasta el 30 de julio.

El equipo boliviano trabaja bajo la dirección técnica del futbolista retirado Eloy Vargas (Cochabamba), quien durante su carrera formó parte de los planteles de Litoral y The Strongest. Con su experiencia como asistente técnico tratará de llevar lejos a este grupo de jugadores.

La base del plantel está formado por los jugadores del elenco de Carrasco, campeón de la región del Trópico, a ellos se sumaron los mejores futbolistas de las poblaciones de Chimoré, Chipiriri, Entre Ríos, San Francisco y hay otros que vienen de Los Yungas, de La Paz.

Dentro de esta preparación que lleva adelante Vargas se tiene previsto jugar un amistoso el jueves 9 de julio frente a Aurora para afinar los detalles dentro de la estructura del plantel. Estos seleccionados actuaron en los torneos de la Asociación de Fútbol de Cochabamba, pero tuvieron que regresar a sus comunidades para trabajar sus tierras o porque los dirigentes no les cumplieron con el pago de los sueldos.

