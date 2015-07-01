Gobierno decreta feriado en La Paz el 8 de julio

El Gobierno determinó declarar feriado departamental en La Paz el 8 de julio para que la población asista a los actos que se efectuaran por la llegada del Papa Francisco, informó el niércoles el ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso.
La determinación del Gobierno fue adoptada ante la petición de la población de movilizarse desde muy temprano a los lugares por donde pasará el Santo Padre en su estadía de cuatro horas en las ciudades de La Paz y El Alto.
El ministro Trigoso dijo que la medida fue adoptada porque la gente el próximo miércoles preferirá el asistir a los actos del Papa antes que a sus fuentes de trabajo, por la fe católica que profesan y para evitar ausentismos en las oficinas públicas y privadas.
El martes el presidente Evo Morales indicó que el jueves 9 de julio será feriado departamental en Santa Cruz y el 10 tolerancia habrá tolerancia laboral de mediodía.
What’s up to every single one, it’s really a nice for me to
pay a visit this website, it includes helpful Information.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and
in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and
even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject
but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a
quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your blog
posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics?
Thanks a ton!
I believe this is among the such a lot vital info for me.
And i am happy reading your article. However should remark on some normal things, The site taste is wonderful, the articles is really excellent
: D. Good process, cheers
I love what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve you guys to my personal
blogroll.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet
users, its really really fastidious article on building up new web site.