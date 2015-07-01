Rigen restricciones en La Paz por visita del Papa

La Gobernación de La Paz promulgó el miércoles el Auto de Buen Gobierno para la llegada del Papa Francisco, el próximo 8 de julio, disponiendo en su parte central que las restricciones estarán vigente dedesde las 00.00 del martes 7 23hasta las 12.00 del jueves 9 de julio.
Durante las 60 horas que tendrá vigencia esta disposición de la Gobernación, está prohibida la venta de bebidas alcohólicas en todo tipo de expendios (tiendas, quioscos, supermercados , de forma ambulante) , como también el consumo el lugares públicos(bares, pensiones, pubs . discotecas) como privados a nivel departamental.
También la resolución indica que está prohibido cualquier tipo de espectáculo público durante el periodo del Auto de Buen gobierno.
Las personas que infrinjan esta disposición serán procesadas por la Ley 259 de Control al Expendio y Consumo de Bebidas Alcohólicas en sus artículos 25 al 30, que indican el arresto de los infractores hasta ocho horas y la clausura y del local donde se comete la falta y el decomiso de las bebidas.
La resolución de la Gobernación fue conocida en la mañana de hoy y tiene como argumento el dar un “clima de paz” en la visita del Santo Padre.
