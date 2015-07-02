Carniceros se quejan de campaña del Gobierno

El ejecutivo de la Confederación de Carniceros, Pedro Yujra, justificó la falta de fuerza de su paro indefinido, por la campaña mediática de desinformación que mantiene el Gobierno contra su sector.
“Gobierno mantiene una campaña mediática permanente de desinformación y de división del gremio”, sostuvo el dirigente.
Según Yujra está campaña también causó la división del gremio, porque algunos sectores firmaron acuerdos con el Gobierno.
“Evidentemente el Gobierno firmó convenios con carniceros que venden a detalle, a quienes ratificó que permanecerán en el Régimen Simplificado; pero la trampa consiste en que el régimen tiene límites, es decir un comerciante al detalle no debe vender más allá de 136 mil bolivianos al año, y las personas que firmaron los convenios venden dos a tres millones de bolivianos al año”.
Los vendedores de carne llevan 33 días en movilizaciones contra Impuestos Nacionales y su disposición de querer cobrar impuestos a los intermediarios de este producto.
El dirigente de los carniceros de La Paz José Luis Ramos informó que hoy marcharán por el centro de La Paz.
Recordó que su medida de protesta “no es el precio ni el paro, la madre del conflicto es el tema impositivo”.
