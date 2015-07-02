Fecha de publicación: Jueves 2 de julio de 2015 -- 11:47

Carniceros se quejan de campaña del Gobierno

Una vendedora de carne atiende a sus clientes en un mercado de La Paz. (cambio-bo)

Una vendedora de carne atiende a sus clientes en un mercado de La Paz. (cambio-bo)

El ejecutivo de la Confederación  de Carniceros, Pedro Yujra, justificó la falta de fuerza de su paro indefinido, por la campaña mediática de desinformación que mantiene el Gobierno contra su sector.

“Gobierno mantiene una campaña mediática permanente de desinformación y de división del gremio”, sostuvo el dirigente.

Según Yujra está campaña también causó la  división del gremio, porque algunos sectores firmaron acuerdos con el Gobierno.

“Evidentemente el Gobierno firmó convenios con carniceros que venden a detalle, a quienes ratificó que permanecerán en el Régimen Simplificado; pero la trampa consiste en que el régimen tiene límites, es decir un comerciante al detalle no debe vender más allá de 136 mil bolivianos al año, y las personas que firmaron los convenios venden dos a tres millones de bolivianos al año”.

Los vendedores de carne llevan 33 días en movilizaciones contra Impuestos Nacionales y su disposición de querer cobrar impuestos a los intermediarios de este producto.

El dirigente de los carniceros de La Paz José Luis Ramos informó que hoy marcharán por el centro de La Paz.

Recordó que su medida de protesta “no es el precio ni el paro, la madre del conflicto es el tema impositivo”.

19 comments on “Carniceros se quejan de campaña del Gobierno

  3. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it,
    you are a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back later on. I want to
    encourage you to ultimately continue your great writing, have a
    nice weekend!

    Responder

  5. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your web site offered us with useful information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and
    our entire group will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  11. What i do not realize is in truth how you’re now not actually a lot
    more neatly-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent.
    You already know therefore significantly on the subject of this subject, produced me individually consider it from a
    lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated until it is something to accomplish with
    Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs great. At all times care for it
    up!

    Responder

  12. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your
    blog? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from
    some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this
    okay with you. Thanks!

    Responder

  13. Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
    then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider
    at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  18. I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s
    equally educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is something not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy that I found this during my search for something concerning this.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>