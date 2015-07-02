Fecha de publicación: Jueves 2 de julio de 2015 -- 09:44

Emapa entregará harina a las juntas de vecinos en Sucre

La Empresa de Apoyo a la Producción de Alimentos (Emapa)  comunicó que su gerente Ejecutivo, Avelino Flores, firmó el miércoles un acuerdo con la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) de Sucre para entregarles harina de trigo y garantizar de esta manera que el precio del pan se mantenga en 40 centavos.

Según un comunicado de  Emapa está entrega es una forma de evitar que los panaderos chuquisaqueños frenen su intención de elevar el precio del pan de batalla a 50 centavos, como lo anunciaron.

Las juntas vecinales entregarán la harina a los panaderos a un precio de 145 bolivianos bajo el compromiso de que el pan que elaboren sea vendido a los vecinos a un precio de 40 centavos.

La entrega de la harina estará supervisada por la Central Obrera Departamental de Chuquisaca para evitar que el alimento sea desviado o sea entregada para otros fines que no sea la elaboración del pan de batalla.

De acuerdo al comunicado de Emapa esta experiencia, de coordinar la entrega con las juntas de vecinos será replicada en otros municipios como una forma de frenar el incremento del pan.

38 comments on “Emapa entregará harina a las juntas de vecinos en Sucre

  2. Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I
    just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I
    really enjoy reading your posts. Can you suggest any
    other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks a ton!

    Responder

  10. I’m no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, however
    good topic. I must spend a while studying much more or working out more.
    Thank you for magnificent info I used to be looking for
    this information for my mission.

    Responder

  12. Unquestionably believe that that you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be on the web the simplest factor to keep in mind of.

    I say to you, I certainly get annoyed even as people
    think about issues that they just don’t recognize about.
    You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the whole
    thing with no need side effect , folks can take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

    Responder

  13. I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the
    future. Many thanks

    Responder

  15. I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space .
    Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site.

    Reading this info So i am glad to exhibit that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I
    found out just what I needed. I such a lot surely will make certain to do not fail to remember this website and provides
    it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  16. Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how
    could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

    Responder

  17. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. However think of if you added some great graphics or videos to give your posts more,
    “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this website could definitely be one of the best in its niche.
    Fantastic blog!

    Responder

  19. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading
    it, you could be a great author.I will make sure to
    bookmark your blog and will come back in the future.
    I want to encourage one to continue your great work, have a nice weekend!

    Responder

  21. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am having difficulties with your RSS.
    I don’t understand the reason why I can’t subscribe
    to it. Is there anybody else having the same
    RSS problems? Anybody who knows the solution will
    you kindly respond? Thanks!!

    Responder

  23. Right here is the perfect webpage for anyone who wants to understand
    this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a new spin on a subject that has been written about for many years.
    Wonderful stuff, just great!

    Responder

  25. Very good website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any community forums that cover the
    same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.

    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!

    Responder

  29. I loved as much as you will receive carried
    out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you
    wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly
    a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  32. Hello all, here every person is sharing these kinds of experience, thus it’s pleasant to read this webpage, and I used to pay a quick visit this website
    all the time.

    Responder

  33. This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
    almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had
    to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  36. Hi outstanding website! Does running a blog such as this take a lot of work?
    I have absolutely no expertise in computer programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyways, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off subject however I simply wanted to ask.
    Thank you!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>