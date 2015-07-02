Emapa entregará harina a las juntas de vecinos en Sucre

La Empresa de Apoyo a la Producción de Alimentos (Emapa) comunicó que su gerente Ejecutivo, Avelino Flores, firmó el miércoles un acuerdo con la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) de Sucre para entregarles harina de trigo y garantizar de esta manera que el precio del pan se mantenga en 40 centavos.
Según un comunicado de Emapa está entrega es una forma de evitar que los panaderos chuquisaqueños frenen su intención de elevar el precio del pan de batalla a 50 centavos, como lo anunciaron.
Las juntas vecinales entregarán la harina a los panaderos a un precio de 145 bolivianos bajo el compromiso de que el pan que elaboren sea vendido a los vecinos a un precio de 40 centavos.
La entrega de la harina estará supervisada por la Central Obrera Departamental de Chuquisaca para evitar que el alimento sea desviado o sea entregada para otros fines que no sea la elaboración del pan de batalla.
De acuerdo al comunicado de Emapa esta experiencia, de coordinar la entrega con las juntas de vecinos será replicada en otros municipios como una forma de frenar el incremento del pan.
