García en Chile: “no es enfrentarnos, es resolver una injusticia”

El vicepresidente de Bolivia, Álvaro García Linera, señaló este jueves que la demanda marítima presentada por su país ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya contra Chile “no es para enfrentarnos, es para resolver un tema de injusticia”.
García Linera reiteró además que a lo largo de la historia, Chile ofreció “en distintas ocasiones” una salida soberana al mar para el país altiplánico.
Las declaraciones fueron entregadas durante una actividad académica que se realiza en Santiago, y a la que el vicepresidente aseguró que asiste en forma particular y no oficial.
“Lo que quiere Bolivia es solucionar esta injusticia y tener una salida al Océano Pacífico, nuestra demanda no es para aislarnos, no es para enfrentarnos, es para resolver un tema de injusticia y cerrar la herida que nos ha separado por más de 100 años, para que nuestros pueblos se reencuentren”, dijo el vicepresidente.
García Linera además reiteró que “es en cumplimiento de resarcir una demanda histórica que el pueblo boliviano hace su demanda ante la Corte”, en referencia a los motivos que llevaron a presentar el caso en La Haya.
El vicepresidente boliviano tendrá otra actividad académica en la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Chile, donde presentará su libro Comunidad, socialismo y Estado Plurinacional.
(Tomado de latercera.cl)
When I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify
me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added
I get four emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there
is an easy method you are able to remove me from that
service? Appreciate it!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However,
how could we communicate?
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all
webmasters and bloggers made good content material as you
did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe
this amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be returning
to see more, thanks for the advice!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I am having problems with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
If you are going for best contents like I do, just visit this web page daily for the reason that it gives
quality contents, thanks
It’s actually very difficult in this busy life to listen news on TV, so I simply use the
web for that reason, and get the newest news.
Right here is the perfect webpage for anyone who wants
to find out about this topic. You know a whole lot its almost hard
to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject
that has been written about for many years.
Excellent stuff, just excellent!
There is definately a lot to know about this topic.
I really like all of the points you have made.
Hello! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent
work!
Hello There. I found your blog the use of msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read extra of your helpful info.
Thank you for the post. I will certainly return.
whoah this blog is excellent i like reading your posts.
Stay up the good work! You recognize, a lot of people are hunting
round for this information, you could help them
greatly.
I just could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information an individual
provide for your visitors? Is going to be back steadily to check out
new posts
Greetings I am so happy I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Aol for something
else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a remarkable post and a
all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through
it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also included
your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic
jo.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find
things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok
to use a few of your ideas!!
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too magnificent.
I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which
you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a
terrific site.
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information about this topic
for a long time and yours is the greatest I have found
out so far. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the supply?
I believe everything typed was actually very logical. However,
what about this? suppose you typed a catchier title? I ain’t saying your content is not solid,
however what if you added a post title to maybe get folk’s attention? I
mean RadioFides.com | García en Chile: “no es enfrentarnos,
es resolver una injusticia” is kinda boring.
You should glance at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create
news titles to grab viewers interested. You might add a
related video or a pic or two to get readers interested about
what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it might make your posts a
little bit more interesting.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after
I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway,
just wanted to say wonderful blog!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and
in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account
your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you
access consistently rapidly.