Fecha de publicación: Jueves 2 de julio de 2015 -- 17:01

García en Chile: “no es enfrentarnos, es resolver una injusticia”

El vicepresidente Álvaro García brinda conferencia de prensa el jueves en Santiago. (ABI)

El vicepresidente de Bolivia, Álvaro García Linera, señaló este jueves que la demanda marítima presentada por su país ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya contra Chile “no es para enfrentarnos, es para resolver un tema de injusticia”.

García Linera reiteró además que a lo largo de la historia, Chile ofreció “en distintas ocasiones” una salida soberana al mar para el país altiplánico.

Las declaraciones fueron entregadas durante una actividad académica que se realiza en Santiago, y a la que el vicepresidente aseguró que asiste en forma particular y no oficial.

“Lo que quiere Bolivia es solucionar esta injusticia y tener una salida al Océano Pacífico, nuestra demanda no es para aislarnos, no es para enfrentarnos, es para resolver un tema de injusticia y cerrar la herida que nos ha separado por más de 100 años, para que nuestros pueblos se reencuentren”, dijo el vicepresidente.

García Linera además reiteró que “es en cumplimiento de resarcir una demanda histórica que el pueblo boliviano hace su demanda ante la Corte”, en referencia a los motivos que llevaron a presentar el caso en La Haya.

El vicepresidente boliviano tendrá otra actividad académica en la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Chile, donde presentará su libro Comunidad, socialismo y Estado Plurinacional.

(Tomado de latercera.cl)

