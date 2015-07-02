Fecha de publicación: Jueves 2 de julio de 2015 -- 19:22

Juez amplía investigación sobre FBF por 120 días

Carlos Chávez, presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol.(Foto APG).

El juez de Sucre Roberto Valdivieso aceptó el jueves la solicitud del Ministerio Público de ampliar por 120 días la investigación sobre los manejos financieros de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF).

“Este caso ha sido requerido en su ampliación de la investigación preliminar hasta un plazo máximo de 90 días, el Ministerio Público aduce que por efectos investigativos ha requerido alguna información a la Unidad de Investigaciones Financieras (UIF) y ello posibilita la ampliación del plazo hasta un máximo de 120 días, en ese caso ha sido admitido por el juez”, dijo.

Valdivieso indicó que, a partir de la admisión de plazo ampliatorio, el Ministerio Público deberá concluir las investigaciones preliminares hasta octubre próximo y luego optar por cualquiera de las opciones que manda el artículo 301 del Código de Procedimiento Penal, que es rechazar la denuncia, imputar o solicitar una salida alternativa.

Asimismo sostuvo que la UIF es la instancia al que acudió el Ministerio Público, con el propósito de conocer el movimiento de cuentas bancarias de ocho personas relacionadas a la FBF, además de conminar a esta organización deportiva a presentar toda la documentación sobre su administración económica.

En primera instancia, Valdivieso dijo que el Ministerio Público tenía un lapso de 20 días para tomar las primeras acciones sobre las indagaciones a los dirigentes de la FBF, que continúan en la fase de declaraciones.

A pesar de la extensión del plazo, el fiscal Superior, Iván Montellano, manifestó que el trabajo de la comisión de fiscales podría culminar más antes de lo previsto.

Según Montellano, se pidió esta ampliación, porque algunos dirigentes que están siendo investigados se encuentran aún en Chile, sede de la Copa América 2015, como es el caso del presidente de la FBF, Carlos Chávez, que fue citado nuevamente por esta instancia.

(Con información de ABI)

26 comments on “Juez amplía investigación sobre FBF por 120 días

  6. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.

    I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue
    this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from
    your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  7. I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription link or newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Please allow me realize in order that I could
    subscribe. Thanks.

    Responder

  11. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of
    your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

  12. This is the right web site for anybody who wishes to find out about this topic.

    You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue
    with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa). You certainly
    put a new spin on a subject that has been written about for ages.
    Excellent stuff, just great!

    Responder

  13. After going over a number of the blog posts on your website,
    I truly appreciate your way of blogging. I book-marked it to my bookmark
    webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my
    web site too and tell me how you feel.

    Responder

  16. Hiya very cool blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your blog
    and take the feeds also? I am glad to seek out so many helpful information right here
    within the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder

  19. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.

    Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You
    have performed an impressive task and our whole
    community will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  20. I think everything said was very reasonable. However, what about this?

    suppose you were to write a killer title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, but suppose you added a title
    to maybe grab folk’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Juez amplía investigación sobre FBF por 120 días is kinda plain. You ought to
    glance at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create article titles to grab viewers
    to click. You might add a related video or a picture or two to get readers excited about everything’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it might make your blog a little livelier.

    Responder

  23. Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you
    are just too excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really
    like what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep
    it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you.

    This is actually a great site.

    Responder

  24. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like
    you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a
    few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is wonderful
    blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>