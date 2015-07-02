Juez amplía investigación sobre FBF por 120 días

El juez de Sucre Roberto Valdivieso aceptó el jueves la solicitud del Ministerio Público de ampliar por 120 días la investigación sobre los manejos financieros de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF).
“Este caso ha sido requerido en su ampliación de la investigación preliminar hasta un plazo máximo de 90 días, el Ministerio Público aduce que por efectos investigativos ha requerido alguna información a la Unidad de Investigaciones Financieras (UIF) y ello posibilita la ampliación del plazo hasta un máximo de 120 días, en ese caso ha sido admitido por el juez”, dijo.
Valdivieso indicó que, a partir de la admisión de plazo ampliatorio, el Ministerio Público deberá concluir las investigaciones preliminares hasta octubre próximo y luego optar por cualquiera de las opciones que manda el artículo 301 del Código de Procedimiento Penal, que es rechazar la denuncia, imputar o solicitar una salida alternativa.
Asimismo sostuvo que la UIF es la instancia al que acudió el Ministerio Público, con el propósito de conocer el movimiento de cuentas bancarias de ocho personas relacionadas a la FBF, además de conminar a esta organización deportiva a presentar toda la documentación sobre su administración económica.
En primera instancia, Valdivieso dijo que el Ministerio Público tenía un lapso de 20 días para tomar las primeras acciones sobre las indagaciones a los dirigentes de la FBF, que continúan en la fase de declaraciones.
A pesar de la extensión del plazo, el fiscal Superior, Iván Montellano, manifestó que el trabajo de la comisión de fiscales podría culminar más antes de lo previsto.
Según Montellano, se pidió esta ampliación, porque algunos dirigentes que están siendo investigados se encuentran aún en Chile, sede de la Copa América 2015, como es el caso del presidente de la FBF, Carlos Chávez, que fue citado nuevamente por esta instancia.
(Con información de ABI)
