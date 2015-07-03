300 orureños darán la bienvenida al Papa

Por lo menos unos 300 orureños, representantes de distintas parroquias de la Capital del Pagador viajarán a la ciudad de El Alto para dar la bienvenida al Papa Francisco a su llegada a Bolivia, el próximo miércoles 8 de julio, informó el obispo de la Diócesis de Oruro, Monseñor Cristóbal Bialasik.
“Esta visita representa mucho para nuestro pueblo católico para seguir creciendo”, enfatizó el religioso.
La proximidad de La Paz con Oruro, animó a muchas personas a trasladarse de manera independiente y según funcionarios de la terminal de buses algunas empresa están anunciando buses extras para martes y miércoles.
El Obispo indicó que se conformaron dos delegaciones de religiosos una que viajará a la ciudad de La Paz con seis representantes con credencial, y otra más numerosa que se trasladará a la ciudad de Santa Cruz para participar en la misa que celebrará su Santidad, acotó Monseñor Bialasik.
Añadió que la delegación que viaja a Santa Cruz será la los encargada de hacer llegar al Papa, el recuerdo de Oruro, que consiste en un cuadro pintado por el artista Marco Montaño en el que se incluye la imagen de la Virgen del Socavón protectora de Oruro, además de los Papas Juan Pablo Segundo y Francisco quienes han visitado este país. “Este es un cuadro que comenzó a pintarse hace 4 meses atrás”, comentó el Obispo de Oruro.
Jhonny Saravia Miranda
