Fecha de publicación: Viernes 3 de julio de 2015 -- 15:49

Parten a Santa Cruz 3000 chuquisaqueños

El Papa Francisco saluda a feligreses.

La arquidiócesis de  Sucre comunicó que tres mil personas irán a la misa que celebrará el Santo Padre el 9 de julio en Santa Cruz, informó a radio Loyola-Fides el Vicario de Pastoral de la Arquidiócesis de Sucre, Enrique Quiroga.

Los tres mil peregrinos corresponden a las diferentes parroquias  de la Ciudad Blanca, pero un número similar partirá a Santa Cruz por sus propios medios o en transporte público de manera independiente.

Quiroga dijo que en Santa Cruz un grupo de residentes chuquisaqueños espera a la delegación que parte de Sucre para apoyarlos y facilitarles la estadía.

Los feligreses partirán el martes 7 de julio para llegar en la mañana del 8 a Santa Cruz e instalarse en uno de los campos destinados por la iglesia para las personas que lleguen del interior para asistir a los actos que protagonizará el Papa.

Una delegación de 50 religiosos también ira acompañando a la delegación con la premisa de hablar con el Santo Padre y decirle que  Chuquisaca ora por él  y entregarle un presente indicó Carla Gómez jefa de delegación.

