Parten a Santa Cruz 3000 chuquisaqueños

La arquidiócesis de Sucre comunicó que tres mil personas irán a la misa que celebrará el Santo Padre el 9 de julio en Santa Cruz, informó a radio Loyola-Fides el Vicario de Pastoral de la Arquidiócesis de Sucre, Enrique Quiroga.
Los tres mil peregrinos corresponden a las diferentes parroquias de la Ciudad Blanca, pero un número similar partirá a Santa Cruz por sus propios medios o en transporte público de manera independiente.
Quiroga dijo que en Santa Cruz un grupo de residentes chuquisaqueños espera a la delegación que parte de Sucre para apoyarlos y facilitarles la estadía.
Los feligreses partirán el martes 7 de julio para llegar en la mañana del 8 a Santa Cruz e instalarse en uno de los campos destinados por la iglesia para las personas que lleguen del interior para asistir a los actos que protagonizará el Papa.
Una delegación de 50 religiosos también ira acompañando a la delegación con la premisa de hablar con el Santo Padre y decirle que Chuquisaca ora por él y entregarle un presente indicó Carla Gómez jefa de delegación.
Edwin Urizar/ Loyola-Fides
