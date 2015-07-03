Prueban seguridad para llegada del Papa

Los preparativos para la llegada del Papa Francisco ingresan en su etapa final en el área de seguridad, porque desde hoy hasta el domingo los diferentes dispositivos de seguridad serán puestos a prueba según informó el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.
“El viernes simularemos todo en Santa Cruz, será por partes para evitar congestionamiento o perjudicar a los vecinos”, explicó el Ministro.
“En La Paz también se hizo un simulacro integral, operativos contra la delincuencia, 4.000 efectivos estarán prestos en El Alto y La Paz para la llegada del Papa y 7.000 en Santa Cruz ante el seguimiento de un millón de personas al sumo pontífice, habrá operativos especiales con agentes encubiertos”, detalló el funcionario.
Sobre la seguridad del Papa, Romero indicó: “Ocho efectivos estarán en todo el recorrido del Papamóvil, estos son especialistas en dar seguridad a altas autoridades, tendrán capacidad de reacción inmediata ante cualquier improvisación que realice el Santo Padre”
Al concluir el Ministro de Gobierno indicó: “Uno siempre confía no llegar a extremos, pero efectivos de enlace estarán preparados para cualquier circunstancia, se reforzó los controles en los aeropuertos y fronteras para garantizar la condiciones de seguridad, para evitar ataques físicos, violentos, habrá lugares estratégicos de vigilancia”.
