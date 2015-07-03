Fecha de publicación: Viernes 3 de julio de 2015 -- 12:00

Prueban seguridad para llegada del Papa

Francisco habla a los fieles congregados en la Plaza San Pedro, el 28 de junio. (vatican.va)

Francisco habla a los fieles congregados en la Plaza San Pedro, el 28 de junio. (vatican.va)

Los preparativos para la llegada del Papa Francisco ingresan en su etapa final en el área de seguridad, porque  desde hoy hasta el domingo los diferentes dispositivos de seguridad serán puestos a prueba según informó  el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

“El viernes simularemos todo en Santa Cruz, será por partes para evitar congestionamiento o perjudicar a los vecinos”, explicó el Ministro.

“En La Paz también se hizo un simulacro integral, operativos contra la delincuencia, 4.000 efectivos estarán prestos en El Alto y La Paz para la llegada del Papa y 7.000 en Santa Cruz ante el seguimiento de un millón de personas al sumo pontífice, habrá operativos especiales con agentes encubiertos”, detalló el funcionario.

Sobre la seguridad del Papa, Romero indicó: “Ocho efectivos estarán en todo el recorrido del Papamóvil, estos son especialistas en dar seguridad a altas autoridades, tendrán capacidad de reacción inmediata ante cualquier improvisación que realice el Santo Padre”

Al concluir el Ministro de Gobierno  indicó: “Uno siempre confía no llegar a extremos, pero efectivos de enlace estarán preparados para cualquier circunstancia, se reforzó los controles en los aeropuertos y fronteras para garantizar la condiciones de seguridad, para evitar ataques físicos, violentos, habrá lugares estratégicos de vigilancia”.

23 comments on “Prueban seguridad para llegada del Papa

  1. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be
    happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips.
    Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  2. Amazing blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There
    are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
    Any suggestions? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  3. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.

    Reading this information So i am glad to show that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling
    I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much certainly will make sure to do not omit this site and provides
    it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  5. You can certainly see your skills within the article you
    write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to
    say how they believe. At all times go after
    your heart.

    Responder

  7. Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely useful info specifically the last part :) I care for
    such info much. I was looking for this certain info for
    a long time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  9. Right here is the right webpage for anyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
    You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been discussed for a long time.
    Great stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  10. Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and
    tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now
    destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  11. I think that everything wrote made a bunch of sense. But, think on this,
    what if you wrote a catchier title? I mean,
    I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, but what if
    you added a title that makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com | Prueban seguridad para llegada del Papa is a
    little boring. You might peek at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create article titles to get people interested.
    You might add a related video or a related pic or two to get readers interested about what you’ve got to say.

    Just my opinion, it would bring your website a little livelier.

    Responder

  14. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit
    the nail on the head. The issue is something which not enough people are speaking
    intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across
    this during my search for something regarding this.

    Responder

  15. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
    The clearness in your put up is simply spectacular and
    that i can suppose you’re a professional in this subject.
    Fine along with your permission allow me to grab your RSS
    feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
    Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the
    gratifying work.

    Responder

  16. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home
    a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.

    A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  19. Whats up this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG
    editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from
    someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  20. Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re
    working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must
    say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at
    a reasonable price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  21. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so
    much, However I am experiencing problems with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there
    anyone else getting the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer will you
    kindly respond? Thanks!!

    Responder

  22. I have been browsing online greater than three hours
    today, yet I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
    It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and
    bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot
    more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  23. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.

    I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or advice.

    Maybe you can write next articles referring to this
    article. I wish to read even more things about
    it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>