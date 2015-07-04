Fecha de publicación: Sábado 4 de julio de 2015 -- 20:37

Chile celebra su primera Copa América

Chile, campeón de América, tras difícil victoria sobre Argentina. (conmebol.com)

  • Chile celebra la Copa América en el Estadio Nacional de Santiago. (conmebol.com)
  • chile-campeon-2
  • El DT Jorge Sampaoli celebra el título con el jugador Jorge Valdivia. (conmebol.com)
  • El ídolo Arturo Vidal abraza a un dirigente tras recibir la medalla de campeón. (conmebol.com)
  • El chileno Claudio Bravo levanta el trofeo al mejor arquero de la Copa América. (conmebol.com)
  • Claudio Bravo celebra en lo alto de un arco. (futbolista.com)

Chile ganó el sábado la primera Copa América de su historia al derrotar a Argentina en los penales, después de empatar a cero en los noventa minutos regulares y la prórroga, en un choque colosal y de alta intensidad, con mucho músculo y fuerza.

El astro chileno Alexis Sánchez convirtió el gol definitivo, para dejar el marcador de penales 4-1, desatando una celebración en el repleto Estadio Nacional y en todo Chile, en contraste con la frustración del argentino Lionel Messi y su corte que en el lapso de apenas un año perdieron dos finales internacionales consecutivas: la anterior había sido la del Mundial 2014 ante Alemania.

Con dos equipos acostumbrados a mimar el balón, una de las grandes dudas era ver quién se hacía con el control de la posesión, y Chile se impuso en esa faceta desde el comienzo.

En el minuto once, Arturo Vidal cazó un rechace en el área y Sergio Romero respondió con una buena estirada para evitar el primer tanto chileno.

Por el lado argentino, Lionel Messi probó varias internadas al área pero se encontró con una zaga muy cerrada y Ángel Di María generó peligro por la banda izquierda hasta que a la media hora sufrió una lesión muscular y fue sustituido por Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Sergio Agüero, el delantero más escurridizo y correoso de la albiceleste en la primera mitad, remató de cabeza a bocajarro ante Claudio Bravo, pero el portero del Barcelona repelió el tiro a saque de esquina.

Con el paso de los minutos Argentina ganó terreno y Chile echó de menos el protagonismo de Alexis Sánchez.

En el tiempo añadido Javier Pastore puso un buen balón a Lavezzi, que remató solo desde el punto de penal pero muy centrado, y Bravo despejó sin problemas.

Chile amplió entonces su dominio al inicio de la segunda mitad ante un conjunto argentino que arrancó bloqueado.

Espoleado por su público, Chile dio un paso al frente e inició un asedio a la portería argentina. A ocho minutos del final, Alexis probó una volea que salió fuera por poco.

En la última jugada antes del fin del tiempo reglamentario, a Higuaín le faltó un palmo para marcar tras un rápido contraataque comandado por Messi y Lavezzi, pero la final se fue a la prórroga con empate a cero en el marcador.

Ambos equipos acusaron el cansancio en la prórroga y el marcador se mantuvo igual en el tiempo extra.

En la tanda de penales, Alexis decidió el partido del campeonato con un tiro suave y elegante que le dio el triunfo a la Roja y el pasaje a la Copa Confederaciones Rusia 2017, después que el argentino Gonzalo Higuaín mandara su lanzamiento a las gradas y que Bravo atajara el lanzamiento del albiceleste Éver Banega.

SANTIAGO (Con reporte de fifa.com)

