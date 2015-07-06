Fecha de publicación: Lunes 6 de julio de 2015 -- 08:39

Dimite Ministro de Finanzas griego

El exministro griego de Finanzas,Yanis Varoufakis.

El exministro griego de Finanzas,Yanis Varoufakis.

Giro inesperado en la crisis griega. Tras la contundente victoria del ‘no’ en el referéndum griego, el cabeza visible de las negociaciones con la UE, el FMI y el BCE, el ministro griego de Finanzas, Yanis Varoufakis, ha anunciado en su blog que dimite de su cargo. Varufakis argumenta su decisión por “la preferencia” de “algunos miembros del Eurogrupo” por su “ausencia” y facilitar así las conversaciones sobre la deuda griega.

“Minister NO more”, titula el ministro la entrada del blog en la que anuncia su dimisión. Varoufakis  considera la decisión como el “alto precio” a pagar asociado al resultado del referéndum, que ha considerado de “histórico”.

“Poco después del anuncio de los resultados del referéndum, fui consciente de cierta preferencia por parte de algunos participantes del Eurogrupo, y  socios variados por mi … “ausencia” en las reuniones; una idea de que el primer ministro consideró potencialmente útil para llegar a un acuerdo. Por esta razón dejo hoy mismo el Ministerio de Finanzas”, ha explicado.

Tras su dimisión, el presidente del Parlamento Europeo (PE), Martin Schulz, ha afirmado que su decisión supone un alivio para el diálogo con Atenas, aunque precisó que no por ello las negociaciones serán más fáciles. “No depende de quién negocia sino de sobre qué se negocia”, puntualizó.  “El gobierno ha visto fortalecido su respaldo en casa, pero a nivel europeo probablemente no”, señaló Schulz, que añadió que ahora Atenas  “deberá presentar ahora propuestas que sean convincentes para el resto”.

Aún no se conoce el nombre del sustituto; fuentes del Gobierno citadas por Reuters apuntan como favorito para el puesto a Euclides Tsakalotos, jefe del equipo negociador. La decisión la tomará un consejo de ministros a celebrar esta mañana.  Varoufakis seguirá siendo miembro de este equipo, según Stavros Karagounis, asesor de Tsipras.

“Considero mi deber ayudar a Alexis Tsipras explotar, como él considere, el legado que el pueblo griego nos ha otorgado con el referéndum de ayer”, ha añadido Varoufakis.

“Es esencial que el gran capital concedido a nuestro Gobierno por el espléndido ‘no’ sea invertido inmediatamente en un ‘sí’ a una resolución adecuada, a un acuerdo que contemple la reestructuración de la deuda, menos austeridad, redistribución a favor de los necesitados y reformas reales”, ha apuntado el ya ex ministro.

“En la izquierda sabemos cómo actuar de forma colectiva sin importar los privilegios del cargo. Apoyaré totalmente al primer ministro Tsipras, al nuevo ministro de Finanzas y a nuestro Gobierno”, ha recalcado Varoufakis. Eso sí, ha lanzado un último dardo: “Portaré el odio de los acreedores con orgullo”, ha agregado.

 

25 comments on “Dimite Ministro de Finanzas griego

  5. Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of information on your blog.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it
    and in my opinion recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from
    this site.

    Responder

  6. Howdy I am so glad I found your webpage, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say
    many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I
    don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS
    feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great work.

    Responder

  8. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.

    Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
    you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create my
    own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
    thanks a lot

    Responder

  9. Excellent blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any
    forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
    I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get feedback from other experienced individuals that share the same
    interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.

    Many thanks!

    Responder

  14. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.

    The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this
    increase.

    Responder

  18. You actually make it appear really easy with your presentation however I in finding this
    matter to be really something which I think I’d by no means understand.
    It seems too complex and very huge for me. I’m looking forward on your subsequent put up, I’ll attempt to get the
    hold of it!

    Responder

  20. You have made some really good points there. I looked on the web
    to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

    Responder

  23. First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask
    if you don’t mind. I was interested to find
    out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
    I’ve had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my ideas
    out. I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
    are usually wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas
    or tips? Kudos!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>