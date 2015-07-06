Dimite Ministro de Finanzas griego

Giro inesperado en la crisis griega. Tras la contundente victoria del ‘no’ en el referéndum griego, el cabeza visible de las negociaciones con la UE, el FMI y el BCE, el ministro griego de Finanzas, Yanis Varoufakis, ha anunciado en su blog que dimite de su cargo. Varufakis argumenta su decisión por “la preferencia” de “algunos miembros del Eurogrupo” por su “ausencia” y facilitar así las conversaciones sobre la deuda griega.
“Minister NO more”, titula el ministro la entrada del blog en la que anuncia su dimisión. Varoufakis considera la decisión como el “alto precio” a pagar asociado al resultado del referéndum, que ha considerado de “histórico”.
“Poco después del anuncio de los resultados del referéndum, fui consciente de cierta preferencia por parte de algunos participantes del Eurogrupo, y socios variados por mi … “ausencia” en las reuniones; una idea de que el primer ministro consideró potencialmente útil para llegar a un acuerdo. Por esta razón dejo hoy mismo el Ministerio de Finanzas”, ha explicado.
Tras su dimisión, el presidente del Parlamento Europeo (PE), Martin Schulz, ha afirmado que su decisión supone un alivio para el diálogo con Atenas, aunque precisó que no por ello las negociaciones serán más fáciles. “No depende de quién negocia sino de sobre qué se negocia”, puntualizó. “El gobierno ha visto fortalecido su respaldo en casa, pero a nivel europeo probablemente no”, señaló Schulz, que añadió que ahora Atenas “deberá presentar ahora propuestas que sean convincentes para el resto”.
Aún no se conoce el nombre del sustituto; fuentes del Gobierno citadas por Reuters apuntan como favorito para el puesto a Euclides Tsakalotos, jefe del equipo negociador. La decisión la tomará un consejo de ministros a celebrar esta mañana. Varoufakis seguirá siendo miembro de este equipo, según Stavros Karagounis, asesor de Tsipras.
“Considero mi deber ayudar a Alexis Tsipras explotar, como él considere, el legado que el pueblo griego nos ha otorgado con el referéndum de ayer”, ha añadido Varoufakis.
“Es esencial que el gran capital concedido a nuestro Gobierno por el espléndido ‘no’ sea invertido inmediatamente en un ‘sí’ a una resolución adecuada, a un acuerdo que contemple la reestructuración de la deuda, menos austeridad, redistribución a favor de los necesitados y reformas reales”, ha apuntado el ya ex ministro.
“En la izquierda sabemos cómo actuar de forma colectiva sin importar los privilegios del cargo. Apoyaré totalmente al primer ministro Tsipras, al nuevo ministro de Finanzas y a nuestro Gobierno”, ha recalcado Varoufakis. Eso sí, ha lanzado un último dardo: “Portaré el odio de los acreedores con orgullo”, ha agregado.
