El P. Paquito el amigo especial del Papa

“De dónde a mí que el Vicario de Cristo venga a mí”, dijo el P. Paquito al ser consultado sobre cómo recibiría al Papa Francisco cuando lo visite en Guayaquil (Ecuador) en la tarde del lunes.El sacerdote jesuita, que en pocos días cumplirá 91 años, está muy entusiasmado de encontrarse con su antiguo amigo.

El P. Francisco Cortés, más conocido como Paquito, nació en Málaga (España) el 10 de julio de 1924 y llegó a Ecuador en 1963, sirviendo desde entonces en el Colegio Javier de Guayaquil.

Según el diario El Universo, a principios de la década de 1980, el sacerdote conoció al P. Bergoglio, cuando era provincial de los jesuitas argentinos y visitó Ecuador buscando un lugar para enviar a sus novicios.

Años después se volvieron a reunir y más adelante el P. Paquito viajó a Argentina para la ordenación sacerdotal de algunos jesuitas que él acompañó en Ecuador

En el 2014, según The Wall Street Journal, el Papa Francisco, en un encuentro inesperado en Roma con el médico del P. Paquito, María Panchana, preguntó: “¿Cómo está Paquito?” “Dele mis saludos y dígale que yo iré pronto a verlo”, recordó la Dra. Panchana.

En febrero de este año, César Pérez, editor del diario El Universo de Guayaquil, le presentó al Pontífice en el Vaticano un video de celular en el que el P. Paquito saludaba a su viejo amigo. El Papa Francisco le manifestó que quería ver a Paquito, a lo que el periodista contestó: “Entonces usted tendrá que ir a Guayaquil”.

El sacerdote jesuita tiene algunas molestias en el corazón y está en permanente en contacto con los médicos.

“Dicen que quiere hablar conmigo, no sé de qué será… En cuanto lo nombraron Papa me mandó más de cinco recados de que me saludaran personalmente. No al padre Francisco Cortés, sino al padre Paquito”, afirmó el presbítero a la agencia AFP.

“Para mí es un acto de humildad de ese hombre, acordarse de una persona que sin ningún mérito y nada especial, ha insistido en que quiere verme”, añadió.

El encuentro está previsto para hoy martes 6 de julio en el Colegio Javier, donde el Papa Francisco compartirá el almuerzo con sus hermanos jesuitas.

(Fuente ACI)