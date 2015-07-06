El Papa visitó Santuario de la Divina Misericordia

El Papa Francisco, después de su arribo a la ciudad de Guayaquil a media mañana de este lunes, visitó el Santuario del Señor de la Divina Misericordia.
El Sumo Pontífice arribó a la Base Militar Simón Bolívar, norte del Puerto Principal de Ecuador, procedente de Quito, donde había pernoctado.
Tras los saludos protocolarios de parte de autoridades gubernamentales, provinciales y locales, el Papa salió desde el recinto militar liderando una larga caravana en la que predominaban vehículos de la seguridad, para llegar hasta el santuario.
Su Santidad abordó un sencillo auto marca Fiat color gris con las placas SCV1 (siglas en italiano de Estado Ciudad de Vaticano). Junto a él, en el asiento posterior, lo acompañó el Arzobispo de Guayaquil, Monseñor Antonio Arregui.
Cientos de personas se encontraban en lados de la vía por donde circulan y saludan al Papa con sus manos o agitando banderas.
Para su venida a Ecuador, Francisco pidió expresamente ir al Santuario del Señor de la Divina Misericordia, lugar en el que en un principio se debía realizar la misa campal.
(Tomado de EWTN)
