Grecia prolonga cierre de bancos

El gobierno griego decidió este lunes prolongar el cierre de los bancos hasta el miércoles, dijo la directora de la Unión de Bancos Griegos, Louka Katseli, citada por la agencia de prensa griega ANA (semioficial).
Este anuncio lo realizó Katseli, que también preside el Banco Nacional de Grecia (BNG), una de las cuatro grandes entidades del país, al término de una reunión entre representantes de los bancos griegos y el ministro adjunto de Economía, Dimitris Mardas, según ANA. Los bancos de Grecia están cerrados desde el lunes de la semana pasada y los clientes sólo pueden retirar 60 euros diarios por persona.
La semana pasada, Grecia emitió un decreto imponiendo controles de capital y ordenó a los bancos a cerrar después de que el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) congeló un salvavidas financiero clave tras el fracaso de las conversaciones de rescate entre Atenas y sus acreedores extranjeros.
La crisis se ha profundizado luego de que la población griega rechazó en un referendo el domingo los términos del rescate internacional ofrecido a la nación, lo que incrementó el riesgo de que Grecia finalmente abandone la zona euro.
El decreto expira este lunes y se espera que el gobierno emita uno nuevo para reemplazarlo. Se prevé que importantes miembros del sector bancario se reúnan con el ministro de Finanzas para debatir sobre la situación más tarde el lunes.
Sin asistencia de emergencia del banco central de Grecia, los banqueros estiman que la disponibilidad de efectivo empezaría a verse afectada luego de apenas dos o tres días, lo que podría llevar a las autoridades a reducir el límite diario de retiro.
“Con la cantidad de efectivo que queda en el sistema, no es seguro que podamos llegar hasta el final del fin de semana con el límite de 60 euros”, dijo otro banquero.
