Miles de fieles esperan la primera misa de Francisco

Desde la noche del domingo miles de fieles católicos se congregaron en los exteriores del parque Samanes, al norte de Guayaquil ( ciudad costera del Ecuador), para lograr un puesto en el perímetro destinado para la misa del Papa Francisco, que está prevista para las 12:45, hora boliviana, de este lunes.
Desde las 01:30 la afluencia de ciudadanos se ha incrementado notoriamente. Durante la madrugada las personas han ingresado con normalidad, aunque se registraron quejas de grupos religiosos por supuestos cambios en la planificación. Así, una de las voluntarias que hoy laborará en el bloque que acoge a personas con discapacidad, lamentó que recién el sábado en la mañana les notificaron que el área destinada por este colectivo había cambiado, ubicándolos a un lado del templete. “Es una lástima que las personas discapacitadas no vayan a poder ver tan bien al Papa”, lamentó la voluntaria que prefirió omitir su nombre.
En todo el perímetro del Parque Samanes se ha desplegado un inmenso operativo policial para mantener el orden en el evento. Los gendarmes dan asistencia de logística a los fieles, mientras que decenas de carpas de la Cruz Roja se han instalado al interior y exterior de la zona en la que se dará el acto litúrgico.
Delegaciones colombianas y peruanas también han llegado al Parque Samanes luego de varias horas de viaje. Así, Ronald Qüiro partió el pasado jueves desde Lima y pernocta en este sitio desde el domingo a las 19:00.
Este es el segundo día de la gira del Pontífice por Ecuador que también lo llevará por Bolivia y Paraguay. Ayer, a su arribo a Quito, Francisco en su mensaje le recordó a su “querida” Sudamérica, a la que regresó después de dos años, la deuda pendiente con los más frágiles y vulnerables.
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended
up losing many months of hard work due to no
back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Everyone loves it when individuals get together and share views.
Great website, stick with it!
What’s up, all the time i used to check website posts here
in the early hours in the daylight, since i like to learn more and more.
First of all I want to say excellent blog!
I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing.
I have had trouble clearing my mind in getting my ideas
out there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15
minutes are generally lost just trying to figure out how to begin.
Any recommendations or hints? Many thanks!
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the plan of
a user in his/her mind that how a user can understand it.
So that’s why this post is outstdanding. Thanks!
You have made some good points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views
on this website.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
We stumbled over here from a different website and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Take care!
Where are your contact details though?
Hi there mates, how is all, and what you wish for to say on the topic
of this article, in my view its genuinely amazing in favor of me.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be
on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I
definitely get annoyed while people consider
worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit
the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented on your post.
They are very convincing and can definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for newbies.
May just you please extend them a little from
next time? Thank you for the post.
There is definately a great deal to learn about this issue.
I love all the points you’ve made.
I visit each day a few blogs and sites to read content, however this webpage provides quality based content.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot
of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all
over the web without my permission. Do you know any ways to help
prevent content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.
I blog frequently and I genuinely thank you for your content.
The article has really peaked my interest.
I’m going to take a note of your website and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Your means of describing the whole thing in this paragraph is really good, all can easily know it,
Thanks a lot.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing issues with your website.
It appears like some of the written text within your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody
else please comment and let me know if this is happening to
them too? This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
I really like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever
work and reporting! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve
included you guys to blogroll.
Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I am
waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours today, yet I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It’s lovely price sufficient for me. In my view,
if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post
and the rest of the site is also really good.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into
any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it
seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help protect against
content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have
done a extraordinary job!
I know this web site gives quality depending
articles and additional information, is there any other web page which presents such
stuff in quality?