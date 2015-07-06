Presentan condecoración para Francisco

El vicepresidente de la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental de Santa Cruz, Alcides Vargas, expuso la Cruz Potenzada que se entregará al Papa Francisco cuando esté llegue a la capital cruceña.
El distintivo es de oro de 25 gramos, con una banda con los colores verde y blanco. El escudo de Santa Cruz es de oro de 18 quilates. Tiene en el anverso el denominativo de la distinción y en el reverso el nombre del pontífice, además de la fecha y lugar de entrega. “Esto forma parte de un reconocimiento al Santo Padre”, sostuvo Vargas.
La entrega de esta distinción denominada “Orden Dr. Andrés Ibáñez en el Grado de Cruz Potenzada” fue aprobada el mes pasado en sesión ordinaria de este ente legislativo al igual que la declaración como Huésped Ilustre al Santo Padre que también recibirá una plaqueta recordatoria.
Patricia Canido/Fides Santa Cruz
