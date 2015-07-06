Sorteo de la Copa Sudamericana será el 16 de julio

La Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (Conmebol) anunció que el sorteo de la Copa Sudamericana 2015 se realizará el jueves 16 de julio en Asunción, Paraguay, donde asistirán los presidentes de los clubes, en el caso de Bolivia estarán en este acto los representantes de Aurora, Bolívar, Oriente Petrolero y Real Potosí.
La próxima competencia internacional a nivel de clubes en el Continente es la Copa Sudamericana, un certamen que inicia a principios de agosto y cuenta con la participación de 47 clubes, entre los cuales está el campeón de la edición 2014, River Plate, de Argentina.
Bolivia tiene cuatro plazas que fueron repartidas de acuerdo a la ubicación de los equipos tras disputar el torneo Clausura de la temporada 2013-2014; Real Potosí como cuarto, Bolívar como quinto, Aurora como sexto y Oriente Petrolero como séptimo.
También cuentan con cuatro boletos los países de: Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú y Chile, entretanto, Brasil con ocho y Argentina con seis plazas, y el vigente campeón.
Como sucedió en las anteriores versiones los equipos serán divididos para la primera fase en la Zona Norte y en la Zona Sur, en ésta última estarán los clubes bolivianos y sus posibles rivales saldrán de esta lista: Universidad de Concepción, Huachipato, Universidad Católica o Santiago Wanderes, de Chile; o Libertad, Sportivo Luqueño, Olimpia o Nacional, de Paraguay; o Nacional, Defensor Sporting, Danubio o Juventud, de Uruguay.
Los ganadores de cada llave avanzarán a la segunda fase para enfrentarse a los vencedores de la Zona Norte, de ahí lo que viene es la ronda de cuartos de final. Los cuatros elencos bolivianos tratarán de llegar lejos superando la actuación de San José, Wilstermann, Nacional Potosí y Universitario de Sucre, los doctos llegaron hasta la segunda etapa.
AURORA
Aurora participará en la Sudamericana como elenco asociacionista después de su descenso de categoría el 11 de junio de 2014. Algo similar ocurrió con su tradicional rival, Wilstermann, que enfrentó la Copa Libertadores de América 2011 como plantel descendido.
Wilstermann firmó un contrato con una empresa para que le provea de jugadores, la mayoría de ellos eran extranjeros. En el caso de los celestes del valle prefirieron presentar un grupo equilibrado.
