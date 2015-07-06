Fecha de publicación: Lunes 6 de julio de 2015 -- 23:16

Vuelta a casa

Por Carlos A. Quiroga

Está de nuevo entre nosotros. Se fue hace más de dos años como el cardenal jesuita de Buenos Aires Jorge Bergoglio y ha vuelto a Latinoamérica convertido en Francisco, el Obispo de Roma, el Papa, el primero nacido en Latinoamérica.

Desde su arribo a Ecuador el domingo, Francisco no ha dejado de mostrar que sigue siendo el Papa sencillo, cercano y hasta familiar que se ha ganado el corazón de los católicos de todo el mundo y la admiración y confianza de muchos no católicos.

Diagnosticó con claridad algunos de los males capitales de Latinoamérica: la discriminación, la injusticia, el racismo, la incomunicación y la exclusión, para plantear en cambio el fortalecimiento de valores familiares como solidaridad, justicia, amor.

En su primer discurso en Quito –en casa, como él llama a toda Latinoamérica-, convocó a “afrontar los desafíos actuales, valorando las diferencias, fomentando el diálogo y la participación sin exclusiones”.

¿Para qué? “Para que los logros en progreso y desarrollo que se están consiguiendo garanticen un futuro mejor para todos”, se respondió, en reconocimiento crítico de los avances que logran las economías de varios países.

El lunes, en su primera homilía a su paso por Guayaquil, el Pontífice siguió hablando de cosas familiares en tono de amigo. Aprovechó el pasaje bíblico del primer milagro de Jesús, el de la conversión de agua en vino, para destacar el papel clave de María, su madre y madre de la Iglesia.

Contó inclusive cómo su madre le explicó que el amor a los hijos no hace diferencias, porque en la familia todos son iguales.

Palabras sencillas, como su infaltable ruego “recen por mí”,  para esparcir el mensaje evangélico de amor como base de la solidaridad que necesitan especialmente los más pobres.

Simple y punzante mensaje de inicio de la visita papal a las tres casas más pobres de la región: Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay. En casa la sencillez brilla.

Entretanto, al otro lado del mar, la indisciplinada Grecia tenía a sus hermanos europeos al borde de un ataque de nervios.

View in English

24 comments on “Vuelta a casa

  2. You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the article you write.
    The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they
    believe. All the time go after your heart.

    Responder

  3. After looking into a few of the blog posts on your site, I truly like
    your way of writing a blog. I bookmarked it to
    my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site as
    well and let me know what you think.

    Responder

  5. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too
    fantastic. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re
    saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart.
    I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really
    a terrific web site.

    Responder

  9. I am now not positive where you’re getting your information, but good topic.
    I must spend some time learning much more or working out more.

    Thank you for wonderful info I used to be looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  14. Great blog you have here but I was curious if you knew
    of any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked
    about here? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get comments from other experienced
    individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me
    know. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  15. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to
    be what precisely I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you?

    I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write
    related to here. Again, awesome blog!

    Responder

  17. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It
    truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.

    Responder

  18. Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say
    this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good
    web hosting provider at a honest price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  19. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home
    a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
    A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  21. I believe this is among the such a lot important information for
    me. And i’m satisfied reading your article. But wanna statement on few normal
    things, The website taste is wonderful, the articles is in reality nice : D.

    Excellent activity, cheers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>