Vuelta a casa

Por Carlos A. Quiroga
Está de nuevo entre nosotros. Se fue hace más de dos años como el cardenal jesuita de Buenos Aires Jorge Bergoglio y ha vuelto a Latinoamérica convertido en Francisco, el Obispo de Roma, el Papa, el primero nacido en Latinoamérica.
Desde su arribo a Ecuador el domingo, Francisco no ha dejado de mostrar que sigue siendo el Papa sencillo, cercano y hasta familiar que se ha ganado el corazón de los católicos de todo el mundo y la admiración y confianza de muchos no católicos.
Diagnosticó con claridad algunos de los males capitales de Latinoamérica: la discriminación, la injusticia, el racismo, la incomunicación y la exclusión, para plantear en cambio el fortalecimiento de valores familiares como solidaridad, justicia, amor.
En su primer discurso en Quito –en casa, como él llama a toda Latinoamérica-, convocó a “afrontar los desafíos actuales, valorando las diferencias, fomentando el diálogo y la participación sin exclusiones”.
¿Para qué? “Para que los logros en progreso y desarrollo que se están consiguiendo garanticen un futuro mejor para todos”, se respondió, en reconocimiento crítico de los avances que logran las economías de varios países.
El lunes, en su primera homilía a su paso por Guayaquil, el Pontífice siguió hablando de cosas familiares en tono de amigo. Aprovechó el pasaje bíblico del primer milagro de Jesús, el de la conversión de agua en vino, para destacar el papel clave de María, su madre y madre de la Iglesia.
Contó inclusive cómo su madre le explicó que el amor a los hijos no hace diferencias, porque en la familia todos son iguales.
Palabras sencillas, como su infaltable ruego “recen por mí”, para esparcir el mensaje evangélico de amor como base de la solidaridad que necesitan especialmente los más pobres.
Simple y punzante mensaje de inicio de la visita papal a las tres casas más pobres de la región: Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay. En casa la sencillez brilla.
Entretanto, al otro lado del mar, la indisciplinada Grecia tenía a sus hermanos europeos al borde de un ataque de nervios.
