By Carlos A. Quiroga

After a rebellious cry on Sunday, Greece has returned to a stark reality: the overwhelming “no” vote on economic reform has strengthened Alexis Tsipras’s government but it has not at all softened its creditor’s demands.

On Tuesday, the Greek leader received a new ultimatum from the European Union. Greece now has until the weekend to present a convincing plan of economic adjustments. No more.

The new plan must include austerity measures, investment plans, and debt repayment commitments. Greece has battled with recession and a lack of liquidity for over six years.

Counting the days, European leaders warned that Greece may be at risk of losing its last opportunity to qualify for another bailout.

“The stark reality is that we have only five days left … Until now I have avoided talking about deadlines, but tonight I have to say loud and clear that the final deadline ends this week,” European Council President Donald Tusk told a news conference on Tuesday.

Tsipras has found himself between a rock and a hard place.

His commitment to meet EU’s demands for a bailout to help revive a Greek economy that is dependent on tourism is at odds with his need to define bailout conditions that do not include unpopular spending cuts.

The European Union has not shown much confidence; it only extended the deadline to define whether Greece wants to join a modern Europe, or face isolation.

Athens has survived many military invasions throughout its history. It is not the military that besets Greece now, but rather bankers and politicians. Not weapons, but the Euro.