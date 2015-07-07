Fecha de publicación: Martes 7 de julio de 2015 -- 11:57

El Papa celebra su segunda misa en Ecuador

foto_20_cmA las 11:35 (hora boliviana) se inició la misa en el parque Bicentenario en Quito. Más de 240 personas integran el coro, que engalana la eucaristía, que ofrece el papa Francisco en Quito.

Antes de la misa ingresaron obispos y sacerdotes con incienso para bendecir a los presentes. El santo padre besó el altar en símbolo de reverencia.

El papa Francisco recorrió en papamóvil  el parque Bicentenario, ubicado en el norte de Quito, en donde miles de personas lo esperaron para saludarle.

A su paso, el santo padre recibió rosas de la ciudadanía, quien grita y le aplaude.

En el papamóvil se encuentran Fausto Trávez, presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal Ecuatoriana.

En algunos tramos del recorrido, el santo padre se detuvo a dar la bendición a los ciudadanos. Luego de ello, el papa Francisco ofrecerá una eucaristía.  Un cerco policial se rompió en el parque Bicentenario, pero no se produjeron mayores incidentes.

