Fecha de publicación: Martes 7 de julio de 2015 -- 10:32

El Papa rumbo a su segunda misa en Ecuador

 

El Papa a la salida de la Nunciatura en Quito en la mañana del martes. Andes

El Papa a la salida de la Nunciatura en Quito en la mañana del martes. Andes

A las 10:00 (hora boliviana), el papa Francisco llegó al parque Bicentenario, en donde se reunirá con los obispos ecuatorianos. Cerca de las 09.35, el papa Francisco salió al parque Bicentenario, ubicado en el norte de Quito. Antes de salir de la Nunciatura Apostólica, en donde descansó por segundo día, el papa Francisco bendijo a los feligreses.

“Te queremos Papa, te queremos” fueron desde las 07:00 las palabras que emanaron los feligreses que se congregaron en la Nunciatura Apostólica, en donde el sumo pontífice pasó la noche en su segundo día en Ecuador.

El santo padre llegó ayer a la sede del Vaticano en Ecuador pasadas las 23:00, en donde rezó un avemaría y bendijo a los presentes. Ahora esperan recibir también la bendición del sumo pontífice.

“Por eso te esperamos Francisco, porque te amamos”, gritaron quienes asistieron al lugar y se acorralaron al filo de las barandas. Hubo quienes se treparon a los árboles para ver al Papa.

Juan Tacuri llegó a la Nunciatura Apóstolica con un cartel con las camisetas del San Lorenzo, equipo argentino que gusta al santo padre, así como con una camiseta del Aucas, que es el equipo que sigue Tacuri.

María Changotasig trajo una vela encendida hasta la Nunciatura Apostólica. La mujer cree que el Papa es la luz. “Luz del mundo e iluminará al país”, dijo.

Guillermo Jarrín, de 99 años, espera la salida del Papa en la Nunciatura. El frío no es un impedimento.

Dijo que quiere pedirle al papa Francisco que bendiga al país.

El papa Francisco tiene previsto dirigirse al parque Bicentenario para reunirse con los obispos, luego de ello, ofrecerá una eucaristía en la capital ecuatoriana. En la tarde se reunirá con el mundo académico en la Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador y después tendrá un encuentro con la ciudadanía en la plaza de San Francisco.

53 comments on “El Papa rumbo a su segunda misa en Ecuador

  1. Somebody essentially help to make severely posts
    I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so
    far? I surprised with the research you made to make this actual post amazing.
    Great task!

    Responder

  2. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who was conducting a little homework
    on this. And he in fact ordered me breakfast due
    to the fact that I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this….

    Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to
    discuss this issue here on your blog.

    Responder

  7. hello!,I love your writing so much! share we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL?
    I require an expert in this house to resolve
    my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look ahead to
    see you.

    Responder

  8. Howdy! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
    shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your blog posts.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums
    that cover the same subjects? Thanks for your time!

    Responder

  9. Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.

    Please let me know. Many thanks

    Responder

  10. Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
    from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
    Please let me know where you got your design. Kudos

    Responder

  11. Just desire to say your article is as amazing.
    The clearness in your post is just great and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission let me to grab your feed
    to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  12. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it,
    you are a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and
    will come back in the foreseeable future. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great job,
    have a nice day!

    Responder

  13. Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. That
    is an extremely smartly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it
    and return to learn more of your useful information. Thank
    you for the post. I’ll certainly return.

    Responder

  22. hello!,I really like your writing so a lot! proportion we keep
    in touch more about your article on AOL? I require
    an expert in this space to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you!
    Having a look ahead to peer you.

    Responder

  25. May I simply say what a relief to find somebody who really knows what they are discussing over the
    internet. You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make
    it important. More and more people must check this
    out and understand this side of your story.
    I can’t believe you are not more popular because you definitely possess the gift.

    Responder

  26. Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous
    to and you are just too magnificent. I really like what you have acquired here, really
    like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it wise.

    I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific
    website.

    Responder

  27. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading
    it, you may be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back in the future.
    I want to encourage you to ultimately continue
    your great work, have a nice weekend!

    Responder

  30. Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!
    We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative
    in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us
    beneficial information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!

    Responder

  31. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with
    SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
    keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share.

    Thanks!

    Responder

  33. May I just say what a relief to find somebody who genuinely understands what they’re talking about over the
    internet. You definitely understand how
    to bring a problem to light and make it important.
    More people need to check this out and understand this side of the story.
    I was surprised you aren’t more popular since you certainly possess the gift.

    Responder

  36. Thanks for another informative web site. The place else may I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal means?
    I’ve a undertaking that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been on the
    look out for such information.

    Responder

  37. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed
    to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any
    recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Cheers

    Responder

  39. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
    weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed
    account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment
    and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  40. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you can be a
    great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and
    will come back later on. I want to encourage one to continue
    your great job, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  43. Appreciating the hard work you put into your website and in depth information you present.

    It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read!
    I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  45. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
    time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  50. That is really fascinating, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and sit up for searching for extra of your great post.
    Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks

    Responder

  52. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will
    be thankful to you.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>