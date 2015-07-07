El Papa rumbo a su segunda misa en Ecuador

A las 10:00 (hora boliviana), el papa Francisco llegó al parque Bicentenario, en donde se reunirá con los obispos ecuatorianos. Cerca de las 09.35, el papa Francisco salió al parque Bicentenario, ubicado en el norte de Quito. Antes de salir de la Nunciatura Apostólica, en donde descansó por segundo día, el papa Francisco bendijo a los feligreses.
“Te queremos Papa, te queremos” fueron desde las 07:00 las palabras que emanaron los feligreses que se congregaron en la Nunciatura Apostólica, en donde el sumo pontífice pasó la noche en su segundo día en Ecuador.
El santo padre llegó ayer a la sede del Vaticano en Ecuador pasadas las 23:00, en donde rezó un avemaría y bendijo a los presentes. Ahora esperan recibir también la bendición del sumo pontífice.
“Por eso te esperamos Francisco, porque te amamos”, gritaron quienes asistieron al lugar y se acorralaron al filo de las barandas. Hubo quienes se treparon a los árboles para ver al Papa.
Juan Tacuri llegó a la Nunciatura Apóstolica con un cartel con las camisetas del San Lorenzo, equipo argentino que gusta al santo padre, así como con una camiseta del Aucas, que es el equipo que sigue Tacuri.
María Changotasig trajo una vela encendida hasta la Nunciatura Apostólica. La mujer cree que el Papa es la luz. “Luz del mundo e iluminará al país”, dijo.
Guillermo Jarrín, de 99 años, espera la salida del Papa en la Nunciatura. El frío no es un impedimento.
Dijo que quiere pedirle al papa Francisco que bendiga al país.
El papa Francisco tiene previsto dirigirse al parque Bicentenario para reunirse con los obispos, luego de ello, ofrecerá una eucaristía en la capital ecuatoriana. En la tarde se reunirá con el mundo académico en la Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador y después tendrá un encuentro con la ciudadanía en la plaza de San Francisco.
