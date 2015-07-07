Francisco pide “no identificar un grado universitario como sinónimo de estatus”

El papa Francisco fue recibido con la canción ‘Bienvenido Santo Padre’ en la Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador (PUCE), en Quito, en donde se reunió con el mundo académico en la tarde de martes.
El Santo Padre llegó al centro académico a bordo del papamóvil; minutos antes, en la Nunciatura Apostólica, saludó y bendijo a los niños y ciudadanos que llegaron hasta ese lugar. En la PUCE también se detuvo a saludar con los ciudadanos y bendijo a varias personas.
En la parte central de su intervención Francisco exhortó a que “no se identifique un grado universitario con sinónimo de estatus” y dijo que estudiar “es un derecho, pero también un privilegio”.
Ante estudiantes y docentes ecuatorianos, Francisco definió el mundo de la universidad “un semillero, una posibilidad, tierra fértil que debemos cuidar, estimular y proteger”.
Pero entonces preguntó a los educadores: “¿Velan por sus alumnos, ayudándolos a desarrollar un espíritu crítico, un espíritu libre, capaz de cuidar el mundo de hoy?
Francisco planteó a los educadores una lista de preguntas: “¿Cómo entra en la currícula universitaria o en las distintas áreas del quehacer educativo? ¿Cómo generamos y acompañamos el debate constructor, que nace del diálogo en pos de un mundo más humano?”.
Y además pidió reflexión tanto a familias, estudiantes y docentes para “no identificar un grado universitario como sinónimo de mayor estatus, dinero y prestigio social”.
Y exhortó a que la mayor preparación universitaria sea un signo “de mayor responsabilidad frente a los problemas de hoy en día, frente al cuidado del más pobre, frente al cuidado del ambiente”.
A los jóvenes ecuatorianos, “presente y futuro de Ecuador y semilla de transformación de esta sociedad”, el papa les interrogó: ¿Saben que este tiempo de estudio, no es sólo un derecho, sino un privilegio que tienen?
Y les instó a solidarizarse con quien no ha tenido esa oportunidad.
Francisco señaló que es urgente que se discuta “sobre nuestra situación actual. Sobre qué tipo de cultura queremos o pretendemos no solo para nosotros, sino para nuestros hijos, para nuestros nietos”.
Al comenzar su alocución el Sumo Pontífice se refirió a la defensa del medioambiente, tema de su encíclica “Laudato Si” de la que citó numerosos pasajes.
La defensa del medioambiente “ya no es un mera recomendación, sino una exigencia que nace por el daño que le provocamos a causa del uso irresponsable y del abuso de los bienes que Dios ha puesta en la tierra”.
Y citando de nuevo la encíclica agregó: “Hemos crecido pensado tan solo que debíamos cultivar que éramos sus propietarios y dominadores, autorizados quizás a expoliarla”.
Con información de EWTN y CTV
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer, could check this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a huge component of other
people will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up to
other visitors that they will help, so here it takes place.
Good write-up. I certainly appreciate this site.
Stick with it!
Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand so much about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something.
I believe that you just can do with some p.c. to drive the message home a bit, but other
than that, that is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
Hello colleagues, its enormous piece of writing on the topic of teachingand completely defined, keep
it up all the time.
Post writing is also a excitement, if you know then you can write if not
it is difficult to write.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting
sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at
alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a
good platform.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes which will make the most
significant changes. Thanks for sharing!
Asking questions are actually pleasant thing if you are not understanding
something completely, except this post offers fastidious understanding yet.
I every time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of net therefore from now
I am using net for articles, thanks to web.