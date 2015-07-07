La fortaleza de salud del Papa sorprende

El Director de la Oficina de Prensa de la Santa Sede, P. Federico Lombardi, aseguró que el Papa Francisco se encuentra bien de salud y no se ha visto afectado por el cambio de clima entre Quito, en la sierra de Ecuador, y Guayaquil, en la costa del país.
En la conferencia de prensa sostenida la noche del 6 de julio, el P. Lombardi señaló que “es siempre sorprendente lo que el Papa puede hacer con su edad, es increíble”.
El P. Lombardi recordó que el Papa siempre dice que su buena salud “no es natural, no es normal, es ayuda de Dios para él, para su ministerio, para hacer bien su servicio a los pueblos que visita”.
El Santo Padre “tiene una energía que no podía pensar algunos años atrás”.
El vocero vaticano indicó que el Papa “estaba con toda su energía en toda la Misa, en Guayaquil”, y también “el cambio de altura, el cambio de temperatura”.
Quito/Ecuador (ACI)
