Papa Francisco: “evangelización no consiste en hacer proselitismo”

A las 11:35 (hora boliviana) se inició la misa en el parque Bicentenario en Quito. Más de 240 personas integraron el coro, que engalanó la eucaristía, que ofreció el papa Francisco en Quito.
Antes de la misa ingresaron obispos y sacerdotes con incienso para bendecir a los presentes. El santo padre besó el altar en símbolo de reverencia.
La segunda lectura se realizó en quechua, estuvo a cargo de Alejandro Yuquilema. Andrés Lozano cantó el salmo.
Durante la homilía, el papa Francisco se refirió al Primer Grito de Independencia y lo imaginó en el Bicentenario. Dijo que ese fue un grito, nacido de la conciencia de la falta de libertades, de estar exprimidos y saqueados, sometidos a conveniencias circunstanciales de los poderosos de turno”.
El papa Francisco manifestó que “el Señor experimenta en carne propia lo peorcitoi de este mundo al que ama, aún así, con locura: intrigas, desconfianzas, traición, pero no esconde la cabeza, no se lamenta”.
Indicó que la “evangelización no consiste en hacer proselitismo, sino en atraer con nuestro testimonio a los alejados”.
Dijo que todos constatamos “a dario que vivimos en un mundo lacerado por las guerras y la violencia”, sin embargo, manifestó que sería “superficial pensar que la división y el odio afectan solo a las tensiones entre los países o los grupos sociales”. A criterio del santo padre, esas son “manifestaciones de ese difuso individualismo que nos separa y nos enfrenta de la herida del pecado en el corazón de las personas, cuyas consecuencias sufre también la sociedad y la creación entera”.
El papa Francisco manifestó que mientras en el mundo, especialmente en algunos países, reaparecen diversas formas de guerra y enfrentamientos, “los cristianos insistimos en nuestras propuestas de reconocer al otro, de sañar las heridas, de construir puentes, de estrechar lazos y de ayudarnos mutuamente a llevar las cargas”.
El santo padre insistió en la necesidad de luchar por la inclusión a todos los niveles, “evitando egoísmos, promviendo la comunicación y el diálogo, icentivando la colaboración”. Manifestó que es necesario “confiar el corazón al compañero de camino, sin recelo, sin desconfinazas”.
Argumentó que es “impensable que brille la unidad, si la mundanidad espiritual nos hace estar en guerra entre nosotros, en una búsqueda estéril de poder, prestigio, placer o seguridad económica”.
Reiteró el grito de libertad y por ello hizo un llamado a la ciudadanía a “ser un testimonio de comunión fraterna que se vuelva resplandeciente”.
Terminó sui intervención señalandpo que “nuestra fe siempre es revolucionaria, ese es nuestro más profundo y constante grito”.
Francisco recorrió en papamóvil el Bicentenario antes de la eucaristía
El papa Francisco recorrió en papamóvil el parque Bicentenario, ubicado en el norte de Quito, en donde miles de personas lo esperaron para saludarle.
A su paso, el santo padre recibió rosas de la ciudadanía, quien grita y le aplaude.
En el papamóvil se encuentran Fausto Trávez, presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal Ecuatoriana.
En algunos tramos del recorrido, el santo padre se detuvo a dar la bendición a los ciudadanos. Luego de ello, el papa Francisco ofrecerá una eucaristía. Un cerco policial se rompió en el parque Bicentenario, pero no se produjeron mayores incidentes.
Quito/Ecuador
Con información del Telégrafo y Andes
