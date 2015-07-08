Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 8 de julio de 2015 -- 20:26 Tweet Abrazo muilticolor en El Alto Francisco abraza a un niño vestido de machetero beniano en El Alto. Evo Atestigua. (ABI) El Papa abraza a uno de los muchos niños que lo esperaron en El Alto. Nacional
