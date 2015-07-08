Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 8 de julio de 2015 -- 10:38

Amplían vacación de invierno hasta el 20 de julio

vacaciónLas vacaciones de invierno en los departamentos de La Paz, Oruro, Potosí y Cochabamba se amplían hasta el 20 de julio por bajas temperaturas, informó el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar.

“Tenemos reportes del ministerio de Medio Ambiente las temperaturas en la primera quincena de julio son las más bajas del año y por eso determinamos ampliar por una semana más el descanso pedagógico”, dijo Aguilar.

De acuerdo a la autoridad la determinación de ampliar la vacación de invierno se la adoptó después de analizar los informes de los ministerios de Medio Ambiente  y de Salud.

La vacación en los departamentos del occidente boliviano comenzó el 29 de junio y debía concluir el 13 de julio.

18 comments on “Amplían vacación de invierno hasta el 20 de julio

  8. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss
    and would really like to have you share some stories/information.
    I know my readers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send
    me an e-mail.

    Responder

  9. It is the best time to make a few plans for the longer term
    and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and
    if I may just I wish to recommend you few fascinating things or suggestions.
    Perhaps you can write next articles regarding this article.

    I desire to learn even more things approximately
    it!

    Responder

  10. Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your
    favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest factor to take into account of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked while other folks think about issues that they
    plainly do not realize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as defined
    out the whole thing with no need side effect , other folks could take a signal.
    Will probably be again to get more. Thank you

    Responder

  11. Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
    one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam comments?
    If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  12. My brother recommended I would possibly like this web site.
    He used to be totally right. This submit actually made my day.
    You cann’t believe just how so much time I had
    spent for this info! Thank you!

    Responder

  13. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am having problems
    with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to subscribe to
    it. Is there anybody having identical RSS issues?
    Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Responder

  14. I do consider all the concepts you’ve presented in your post.
    They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still,
    the posts are very short for novices. Could you please
    lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  17. wonderful post, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector do not understand this.

    You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!

    Responder

  18. I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else
    encountering problems with your site. It looks like some of the text on your content are
    running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide
    feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?

    This could be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Kudos

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>