Amplían vacación de invierno hasta el 20 de julio

Las vacaciones de invierno en los departamentos de La Paz, Oruro, Potosí y Cochabamba se amplían hasta el 20 de julio por bajas temperaturas, informó el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar.
“Tenemos reportes del ministerio de Medio Ambiente las temperaturas en la primera quincena de julio son las más bajas del año y por eso determinamos ampliar por una semana más el descanso pedagógico”, dijo Aguilar.
De acuerdo a la autoridad la determinación de ampliar la vacación de invierno se la adoptó después de analizar los informes de los ministerios de Medio Ambiente y de Salud.
La vacación en los departamentos del occidente boliviano comenzó el 29 de junio y debía concluir el 13 de julio.
