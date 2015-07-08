Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 8 de julio de 2015 -- 14:13

Banderas para el Papa en El Alto

Vecinos esperan al Papa cerca del aeropuerto de El Alto. (JCBarrionuevo)

Vecinos esperan al Papa cerca del aeropuerto de El Alto. (JCBarrionuevo)

Paciente espera en una calle alteña.

15 comments on “Banderas para el Papa en El Alto

  3. Amazing blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost
    on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or
    go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
    Any ideas? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  4. Awesome blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring
    writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
    option? There are so many options out there
    that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations?
    Bless you!

    Responder

  5. I just like the helpful information you supply for your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here regularly.
    I’m relatively sure I’ll be told many new stuff right right
    here! Good luck for the following!

    Responder

  8. I have been browsing online greater than three hours lately,
    but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
    It is beautiful price enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web can be a lot more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  13. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back in the future.
    I want to encourage continue your great job, have a nice weekend!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>