Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 8 de julio de 2015 -- 18:51

Conmovedor homenaje del Papa a Espinal

 

El Papa ora por Espinal en Achachicala. (ABI)

El Papa Francisco se detuvo unos cuatro minutos en Achachicala, bajando este miércoles desde El Alto a La Paz, para rendir homenaje al mártir jesuita Luis Espinal, donde pronunció emotivas palabras ante miles de personas congregadas en el lugar donde fueron encontrados los restos del sacerdote asesinado en 1980. Esta es la transcripción:

“Me detuve aquí para saludarlos y sobre todo para recordar, recordar a un hermano nuestro víctima de intereses que no querían que se luchara por la libertad de Bolivia. El padre Espinal predicó el evangelio y ese evangelio molestó y por eso lo eliminaron. Hagamos un minuto de silencio en oración y después recemos todos juntos.

(Silencio, Padre Nuestro)

El Señor tenga en su gloria al Padre Luis Espinal, que predicó el evangelio que nos trae la libertad, que nos hace libres. Como todo hijo de Dios, que sepamos acoger esa libertad que predicó el evangelio.

Dale Señor descanso eterno y por favor, por favor, les pido que no se olviden de rezar por mí”.

34 Luis espinal2 (2)

