Eligen a los seis vocales titulares del TSE

La Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional eligió, en su sesión plenaria del martes 7 de julio por la noche a los seis vocales titulares del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) los elegidos fueron: Antonio Costas, José Luis Exeni, María Choque Quispe, Katya Uriona Gamarra, Idelfonso Mamani y Dunia Sandoval.
La elección fue realizada por dos tercios de los votos de 154 legisladores, entre ellos 120 diputados y 34 senadores, quienes demoraron cerca de 5 horas para llegar al resultado con un procedimiento que estableció la entrega de cada sufragio en sobre cerrado.
Los nombres de los elegidos surgieron entre 98 postulantes que quedaron de una preselección realizada por la Comisión Mixta de Constitución de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional durante un mes.
Los candidatos Katia Verónica Uriona Gamarra y José Luis Exeni recibieron 114 votos, cada uno, mientras que Idelfonso Mamani, Antonio Costas y Dunia Sandoval fueron favorecidos con 113 y María Eugenia Choque Quispe con 112.
El proceso tuvo también la contabilización de 30 sufragios en blanco y dos nulos, que corresponderían a parte de la bancada de la oposición.
La lista de vocales titulares del TSE quedará completa cuando el presidente Evo Morales nombre a su representante en cumplimiento a lo establecido en la Ley Electoral.
Helpful information. Lucky me I found your website accidentally, and
I am shocked why this twist of fate didn’t came about earlier!
I bookmarked it.
I know this site offers quality dependent articles and other stuff, is there any other web page which provides these data in quality?
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
Nevertheless think of if you added some great pictures or videos to give your
posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with
pics and videos, this site could undeniably be one of
the greatest in its niche. Very good blog!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to
say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also visit this webpage on regular
basis to take updated from hottest news.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for more info about the issue and found
most individuals will go along with your views
on this web site.
When some one searches for his required thing, thus he/she desires to be available
that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
You’ve made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more
information about the issue and found most
people will go along with your views on this website.
Howdy! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My website looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks!
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I am hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its aided me.
Great job.
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of
the site is also very good.
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you
presented it. Too cool!
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to
no data backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Your style is very unique compared to other people I’ve read
stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will
just bookmark this site.
Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return once again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
This website truly has all of the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look
forward to new posts.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to
assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.
Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with afterward you can write otherwise it
is difficult to write.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Regardless, I’m definitely delighted I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
It’s not my first time to visit this website,
i am visiting this website dailly and obtain fastidious information from here all the time.
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription link or
newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let
me understand in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me.
Many thanks!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter
stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought
an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the
same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not certain whether
this publish is written through him as no one else realize such designated about my difficulty.
You are incredible! Thank you!
Very quickly this site will be famous amid all blogging
viewers, due to it’s fastidious content
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your
articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
But just imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more,
“pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog could certainly be one of the very best
in its niche. Good blog!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment
(it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had
written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Its like you learn my mind! You appear to know so much about this, such as you
wrote the guide in it or something. I think that you could do with a few p.c.
to force the message home a bit, but instead of that,
that is fantastic blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.
I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours lately, but I by no
means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s
lovely worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers
made good content as you probably did, the internet shall be a lot more
helpful than ever before.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
Hi, yes this piece of writing is really pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity on the topic of unexpected emotions.
I do not even know how I finished up here, but I thought this submit was once good.
I do not recognise who you’re however certainly you are going to a famous blogger for those who are not already.
Cheers!
I’m extremely inspired with your writing skills as neatly as with the layout to your weblog.
Is this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice weblog like this one nowadays..
I think this is among the most vital info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web
site style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D.
Good job, cheers
I’m really impressed together with your writing skills as neatly as with the structure for your blog.
Is this a paid topic or did you customize it yourself? Anyway
stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to peer a great blog like this one these
days..
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still
exists.