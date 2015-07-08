Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 8 de julio de 2015 -- 10:07

Eligen a los seis vocales titulares del TSE

Pleno de la Asamblea Legislativa del martes 7 de julio. APG

La Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional eligió, en su sesión plenaria del martes 7 de julio por la noche a los seis vocales titulares  del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) los elegidos fueron: Antonio Costas, José Luis Exeni, María Choque Quispe, Katya Uriona Gamarra, Idelfonso Mamani y Dunia Sandoval.

La elección fue realizada por dos tercios de los votos de 154 legisladores, entre ellos 120 diputados y 34 senadores, quienes demoraron cerca de 5 horas para llegar al resultado con un procedimiento que estableció la entrega de cada sufragio en sobre cerrado.

Los nombres de los elegidos surgieron entre 98 postulantes que quedaron de una preselección realizada por la Comisión Mixta de Constitución de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional durante un mes.

Los candidatos Katia Verónica Uriona Gamarra  y José Luis Exeni recibieron 114 votos, cada uno, mientras que Idelfonso Mamani,  Antonio Costas y Dunia Sandoval  fueron favorecidos con 113 y María Eugenia Choque Quispe con 112.

El proceso tuvo también la contabilización de 30 sufragios en blanco y dos nulos, que corresponderían a parte de la bancada de la oposición.

La lista de vocales titulares del TSE quedará completa cuando el presidente Evo Morales nombre a su representante en cumplimiento a lo establecido en la Ley Electoral.

