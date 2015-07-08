Evo Morales le regala al Papa El Libro del Mar

La entrevista entre el Papa Francisco y el Presidente Evo Morales fue más breve de lo anunciado, pues no llegó a los 20 minutos, desde que ingresaron al despacho presidencial en el tercer piso del Palacio de Gobierno. Después se trasladaron al Salón de los Espejos, donde intercambiaron regalos.
Entre los regalos entregados al Papa Francisco están una hoz y un martillo con un Cristo crucificado en una de las herramientas, además de una casulla, con motivos andinos en un estuche forrado en aguayo, también intercambiaron libros Morales le regaló El Libro del Mar y su autobiografía , mientras el Santo Padre dos encíclicas.
El Santo Padre llegó al promediar a las 19.20 a la Casa de Gobierno, después de permanecer por 10 minutos en el Arzobispado de La Paz donde descanso. El edificio de los religiosos queda a 300 metros del Palacio “Quemado”.
Al llegar a las puertas de Palacio Presidencial, lo esperaba el presidente Evo Morales, quien lo guió hasta el interior, para después presentarle a parte de su gabinete de ministros y a los presidentes de las cámaras de la Asamblea Legislativa.
Después de una reunión de diez minutos el Príncipe de la Iglesia acompaño al Primer Mandatario al Salón de los Espejos donde intercambiaron regalos y Francisco recibió el Cóndor de los Andes, máxima condecoración del Estado boliviano.
Al concluir el intercambio de regalos ambos abandonaron el Palacio de Gobierno con rumbo a la Catedral, en el recorrido de unos cincuenta metros las miles de personas apostadas desde el amanecer del miércoles recibieron la bendición del Obispo de Roma.
Al llegar a las escalinatas de la Catedral de Nuestra Señora de La Paz. Francisco recibió un ramo de flores y se despidió del Presidente.
